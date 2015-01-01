पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मार्ट वर्चुअल क्लास रूम:तीन जिलों के 78 स्कूलों के बच्चों को हो रहा फायदा, शाहपुरा डाइट में कक्षा छह से 12 तक की लगती हैं कक्षाएं

भीलवाड़ा33 मिनट पहले
वर्चुअल मीटिंग या क्लासरूम भले ही कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण चर्चा में आया हो। लेकिन जिले की शाहपुरा डाइट में गत तीन साल से वर्चुअल क्लास संचालित हो रही है। इसमें भीलवाड़ा सहित बूंदी एवं चितौडग़ढ़ जिले की 78 स्कूलों के करीब 40 हजार विद्यार्थी लाभांवित हो रहे हैं। स्मार्ट वर्चुअल क्लास में प्रत्येक दिन कक्षा 6 से 12 वीं की कोई भी एक कक्षा का संचालन होता है।

इससे जुड़ी तीनों जिले की 78 स्कूलों के बच्चे अपने विद्यालय से सीधे जुड़कर लाभांवित हो रहे हैं। स्मार्ट वर्चुअल क्लास प्रभारी प्रकाश दीक्षित के अनुसार, स्मार्ट वर्चुअल क्लास के लिए प्रतिदिन किसी एक एक्सपर्ट को बुलाया जाता है। जो बच्चों को पाठ्यक्रम की प्रमुख विषय वस्तु का अध्यापन करवाता है। कार्यवाहक डाइट प्रिंसिपल एवं जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी मुख्यालय प्रारंभिक तहसीन अली ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्कूलों में शैक्षणिक कार्य बंद होने से फिलहाल वर्चुअल क्लास का आयोजन नहीं हो पा रहा है। स्कूल प्रारंभ होते ही स्मार्ट वर्चुअल क्लास फिर से संचालित होगी।

वीडियों से पढ़ाने के लिए तैयार हो रहे हैं स्टूडियो... अब बच्चों को किताबों की बजाए वीडियो से पढ़ाने की तैयारी कर रही है। इसके तहत सबसे पहले राज्य सरकार खुद अपने स्टूडियो तैयार करवा रही है। सभी जिला शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों में इसके लिए काम शुरू कर दिया है। शुरुआत छठी से आठवीं तक के लिए करीब दस लाख बच्चों के लिए होगी। इसके बाद अगले चरण में पहली से पांचवीं तक के बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा।

कोरोनाकाल के बाद भी तैयार होंगे वीडियों...कोरोनाकाल की शुरुआत से सोशल मीडिया के जरिए ई-शिक्षा के माध्यम से पढ़ाई करवाई है। लेकिन अब इसे नियमित और आसान बनाने के लिए स्टूडियो की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। स्टूडियो बनाने का जिम्मा शिक्षा विभाग को दिया गया है। कोरोना काल के बाद जब स्कूल खुल जाएंगे तो भी सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों को सिलेबस का अधिकतर हिस्सा वीडियो के जरिए उपलब्ध होता रहेगा।

