गाइडलाइन:नगर परिषद ने डीएलबी गाइडलाइन और आरटीपीपी एक्ट 12 का उल्लंघन किया

भीलवाड़ा
नगर निकायों को उचित तरीके से बजट खर्च करने की हिदायत स्वायत्त शासन विभाग दे चुका है। इसके बावजूद भीलवाड़ा नगर परिषद मानने को तैयार नहीं है। पहले 2.80 करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर खोल चुकी है इसके बाद डीएलबी की ओर से तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट तक मांगी जा चुकी है। इसका जवाब दाखिल किए एक हफ्ते भी नहीं हुआ था कि फिर नगर परिषद भीलवाड़ा ने 1.52 करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर जारी कर दिए।

चर्चा में सवाल उठाएं जा रहे हैं कि एक तो पहले बजट की हालत ठीक नहीं ऊपर से नियमों की अवहेलना भी परिषद की ओर से लगातार जारी है। इस बार के टेंडर से तो परिषद अधिकारियों की नीयत पर भी सवाल खड़े होने लगे है। 1.52 करोड़ रुपए का टेंडर में नगरपरिषद ने काम शामिल किए हैं। इनमें एक एक सांसद और विधायक कोष के कार्य शामिल है। इसके अलावा सात काम नगर परिषद के बजट से ही किए जाएंगे। लगातार दूसरी बार आरटीपीपी एक्ट का उल्लंघन किया है। पहले 2.80 करोड़ रुपए के नए टेंडरों में डीएलबी की ओर से जारी पुरानी गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन किया।

इन टेंडरों को गुपचुप तरीके निकाल दिया गया था

डीएलबी की ओर से आदेश था कि निविदा प्रक्रिया आरटीपीपी एक्ट 2012, नियम 2013की पालना हर हालत में की जाए, लेकिन इस बार भी टेंडर में इसका उल्लंघन किया है। इन टेंडरों को गुपचुप तरीके निकाल दिया गया था। न तो विज्ञप्ति का प्रकाशन कराया और न ही पोर्टल पर जानकारी अपलोड की गई। यहां तक कि अब वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किए जाने वाले हैं। इससे पहले 101 टेंडर डीएलबी जयपुर ने निरस्त किए थे। जिसमें साफतौर पर कहा कि बिना सर्वे के एस्टीमेट नहीं बनाए। जिस काम का टेंडर लगना है उसकी पूरी जानकारी होनी चाहिए न कि वार्ड में सीसी, नाली निर्माण करना है। किस जगह जगह नाली निर्माण हो इसकी तक जानकारी हो। इस बार फिर दूसरी बार ऐसा हुआ है। इस बार के टेंडर में एक विकास कार्य दिया गया है जिसमें यह बताया गया है कि आजाद चौक में विकास कार्य जिसकी लागत 49.90लाख रुपए बताई गई है। इसमें विवरण नहीं दिया गया है कि 49.90 लाख रुपए में कौनसा विकास कार्य किया जाएगा। निर्माण कार्य, साफ सफाई है या फिर कुछ और। डीएलबी की गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन लगातार जारी है।

