पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता रैंकिंग:सबसे स्वच्छ सरकारी स्कूल बापूनगर और मोहल्लों में चारभुजा मंदिर क्षेत्र नंबर -1 विभागों में रेलवे स्टेशन

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार माेहल्लों-बाजार, स्कूल, सरकारी कार्यालयों की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग

(पंकज पारीक)
राष्ट्रीय स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की नगरपरिषद ने अभी से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए पहली बार बाजार, मोहल्लों, सरकारी दफ्तराें-परिसरों, होटलों, स्कूलों की स्वच्छता रैकिंग स्थानीय स्तर पर जारी की है। अब रैकिंग हर तीन महीने में जारी की जाएगी ताकि शहर में स्वच्छता को लेकर जागरूकता आए। इससे संभावना है कि भविष्य में राज्य और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर स्वच्छता में भीलवाड़ा को अच्छी रैंक मिल सकती है।

नगरपरिषद अधिकारियों के अनुसार पहली बार नगर परिषद की ओर से स्वच्छता के पैमानों पर सर्वश्रेष्ठ सरकारी कार्यालय, स्कूल, अस्पताल, होटल, मार्केट एसोसिएशन और मोहल्ले की रैंकिंग जारी की है। सभी श्रेणियों में 15-15 संस्थानों को लिया है। दरअसल स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 के तहत नगर निकायों को शहर में विभिन्न श्रेणियों में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण कराना था।

इसके तहत भीलवाड़ा में विभिन्न श्रेणियों में सर्वेक्षण कराकर मंगलवार को विभिन्न संस्था, संगठन आदि को सम्मानित कराया। 100 अंकों में से मिले अंकों के आधार पर रैंकिंग तय की है। आयुक्त दुर्गा कुमारी का कहना है कि शहर की स्वच्छता रैकिंग में सुधार के लिए यह प्रयोग किया है। यह प्रयास लगातार जारी रहेगा।

मापदंड : परिसर में डस्टबिन हैं या नहीं, दीवारों पर थूका हुआ ताे नहीं है और कोरोना बचाव के प्रबंध

होटल, स्कूल, अस्पताल, सरकारी कार्यालय में स्वच्छता के मापदंड तय किए हैं। इनमें से कुछ समान थे तो कुछ अलग किए हैं। जैसे स्कूलों में सोलिड वेस्ट मैनजेमेंट के बारे में पढ़ाया जाता है या नहीं। दूसरी श्रेणी में महिला पुरुषों के शौचालय अलग-अलग है या नहीं। कुछ विशेष मापदंडों को छोड़कर एक समान मापदंड थे, जिन पर रैंकिंग जारी की गई है। इस बार विशेष रूप से कोरोना संबंधी उपाय और इनकी जागरूकता संबंधी उठाए जा रहे कदमों को जोड़ा है। कोरोना रोकथाम संबंधी उपाय, इनकी जागरूकता संबंधी पोस्टर बैनर दीवारों पर थूक तो नहीं रखा है। कर्मचारियों व नागरिकों ने मास्क पहना या नहीं। परिसर में डस्टबिन लगा रखे हैं या नहीं। डस्टबिन के बाहर कचरा फैला हुआ तो नहीं है। परिसर में हरियाली के क्या इंतजाम कर रखे हैं। महिला पुरुष शौचालय अलग अलग है या नहीं। स्वच्छता संबंधी पोस्टर बैनर लगा रखे है या नहीं।

24 घंटे सफाई के लिए स्टाफ, ट्रेन के निकलते ही पूरे परिसर की होती है सफाई... रेलवे स्टेशन जोन में भी स्वच्छता के मामले में सर्वश्रेष्ठ है। शहर की इस ताजा रैकिंग में अपनी श्रेणी में नंबर वन बनने की प्रमुख वजह है यहां का सफाई प्रबंधन। यहां सफाई के लिए 24 घंटे का स्टाफ लगा रखा है। ट्रेन के गुजरते ही पूरे परिसर की तुरंत सफाई की जाती है। सफाई के लिए आधुनिक मशीनाें का उपयाेग किया जाता है। इसी तरह स्कूलों को लेकर सामने आया है कि सरकारी सिलेबस में स्वच्छता को शामिल करने से मदद मिल रही है तो क्लासों के बाहर गीला व सूखे कचरे का अलग-अलग प्रबंधन किया जा रहा है। मोहल्लों में ऑटो टीपर से रेगुलर कचरा उठाया जा रहा है ताे सफाईकर्मी सुबह-शाम सफाई कर रहे हैं। नालियों की हर दूसरे दिन में सफाई की जा रही है। इसी तरह बाजारों की एसोसिएशन के दफ्तरों की सफाई व्यवस्था को आधार माना गया है।

स्वच्छ होटल सर्वे में शीर्ष तीन स्थान
श्रेणी अंक
1. होटल ग्लोरिया इन (90/100
2. होटल डिलाइस (70/100
3. कांची रिसोर्ट (70/100

स्वच्छ हॉस्पिटल सर्वे में प्रथम रहे हॉस्पिटल
1. अरिहंत होस्पिटल एंड रिसर्च सेंटर 60/80
2. राम स्नेही चिकित्सालय 60/80
3. केसर बाई सोनी हॉस्पिटल 60/80

स्वच्छ सरकारी कार्यालय सर्वे में शीर्ष 3 स्थान
1. रेलवे स्टेशन भीलवाड़ा 90/100
2. केन्द्रीय वस्तु एवं सेवा कर संभाग (ईएफ) 85/100
3. भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम 80/100

स्कूल में प्रथम पर एक और द्वितीय पर दो स्कूल
श्रेणी अंक
1. सोफिया गर्ल्स सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल 80/100
2. नोबेल इंटरनेशनल स्कूल 75/100
3. राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय,बापूनगर 75/100

स्वच्छ मोहल्ला सर्वे में शीर्ष तीन स्थान पर
1. मंशापूर्ण बालाजी से चारभुजा मंदिर मोहल्ला 80/100
2. भारद्वाज हॉस्पिटल के पीछे वाला मोहल्ला 75/100
3. बाबा रामदेव चौक मोहल्ला 75/100

स्वच्छ मार्केट एसोसिएशन सर्वे में शीर्ष तीन स्थान
1. भीलवाड़ा ऑटो मोबाइल एंड मशीन डीलर्स एसो. 70/100
2. भीलवाड़ा आयरन एंड स्टील मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन 65/100
3. एफएमसीजी हॉलसेल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर एसोसिएशन 60/100

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें