कार्रवाई:चरागाह भूमि पर हरे पेड़ काटकर बना रहे थे कोयला, बेचने की सूचना पर एसडीएम पहुंचे , 700 कट्टे जब्त

भीलवाड़ा13 मिनट पहले
चरागाह भूमि पर हरे पेड़ों को काटकर कोयला बनाने और बेचने की सूचना पर एसडीएम मौके पर पहुंचे और काेयले से भरे 700 कट्टे जब्त किए। आयोजन की कार्रवाई से हड़कंप मच गया और आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। एसडीएम अनूप सिंह ने बताया कि टिटोड़ी पंचायत के चरागाह खसरा नंबर 1340/5 रकबा 72 बीघा में कुछ लोग हरे पेड़ काटकर अवैध रूप से कोयला बनाकर बेचने का कार्य कर रहे हैं। इसकी सूचना पर हलका पटवारी वंशप्रदीप सिंह व पंचायत सचिव के साथ मौका निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे तो वहां पर 700 कट्टे कोयले से भरे हुए पड़े मिले। मौके से आरोपी भाग छूटे जिनकी पहचान कर कानूनी कार्रवाई के लिए पटवारी व सचिव को निर्देशित किया गया है। वहीं पंचायत सचिव को जब्त कोयले की नीलामी लगाकर निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

