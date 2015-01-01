पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाइट कर्फ्यू पहला दिन:बाजार बंद करवाने के लिए कलेक्टर- एसपी चार किलाेमीटर पैदल घूमे

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
सब्जी मंडी मेें शाम 7 बजे बाद ग्राहक नहीं थे। विक्रेता जरूरी बैठे थे। (ऊपर) शाम 7 बजे बाद भी कुछ दुकानें खुली हुई थीं।

काेराेना संक्रमण के फैलाव काे राेकने के लिए रविवार से शुरू किए रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू के पहले दिन प्रशासन का जाेर सख्ती से ज्यादा समझाइश पर रहा। कर्फ्यू की पालना की गंभीरता काे देखने के लिए कलेक्टर शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते और एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा खुद करीब 4 किलाेमीटर तक शहर भ्रमण पर पैदल निकले। शाम 7 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू की पालना के तहत रविवार शाम साढ़े 6 बजे बाद प्रतापनगर, सिटी काेतवाली, भीमगंज, सुभाषनगर थानाें और यातायात शाखा के प्रभारी और जाब्ता बाजार बंद करवाने निकल पड़ा। दुकानदाराें ने पुलिस जाब्ते काे देखकर सामान समेटना शुरू कर दिया। कलेक्टर नकाते और एसपी चंद्रा के साथ ही सीएमएचओ डाॅ. मुश्ताक खान भी सिटी कंट्राेल रूम से पैदल घूमे।
पुलिस काे देखकर बंद हुई चाट-पकाैड़ी की दुकानें
अजमेर चाैराहा सब्जी मंडी शाम 7 बजे तक भी बंद नहीं हुई थी। पुलिस के वाहन आते ही सब ने दुकानें बंद करना शुरू कर दिया। राेडवेज बस स्टैंड, हरिशेवा धाम के आसपास, सीतारामजी की बावड़ी, सूचना केंद्र चाैराहा क्षेत्र में व्यापारियाें ने 7 बजे प्रतिष्ठान बंद करने की तैयारियां कर ली। सामान दुकानाें में रखने लग गए थे। कुंभा सर्किल पर ताे 7.30 बजे तक भी बाजार बंद नहीं हुए। जैसे ही पुलिस का वाहन पहुंचा ताे 5 मिनट में चाट-पकाैड़ी के ठेले व दुकानें बंद हाे गईं। पन्नाधाय सर्किल पर भी पुलिस के पहुंचते ही दुकानें बंद हाेने लगीं।

8 बजे बाद भी खुले रहे ढाबे-हाेटलें...राेडवेज बस स्टैंड और रेलवे स्टेशन क्षेत्र समेत आजादनगर कुंभा सर्किल और उपनगराें में खाने के ढाबे और हाेटलाें पर 8 बजे बाद भी शटर गिराकर लाेगाें काे खाना खिलाया जा रहा था। हालांकि कई जगह लाेग खाने की तलाश में भटकते नजर आए।

जाब्ता दिखा ताे गिराए शटर...पुलिस जाब्ता सदर बाजार, आजाद चाैक, बालाजी मार्केट, नेताजी सुभाष मार्केट समेत मुख्य मार्गाें पर कर्फ्यू की पालना के लिए घूम रहा था ताे दुकानदार पुलिस की गाड़ियाें काे देखते ही शटर गिरा रहे थे। वहीं आजाद चाैक के पास की गलियाें में 7.30 बजे तक भी दुकानदार गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे थे। हरिशेवा धाम के पास भी नाश्ते-मिठाई की दुकान पर पाैने 8 बजे तक भी बिना किसी डर के ग्राहकाें की भीड़ काे नाश्ता दिया जा रहा था।

