ऑनलॉक होती शिक्षण व्यवस्था:8 से खुलेंगे कॉलेज, कक्षाओं की खिड़की खुली रखनी होगी ताकि वायरस न टिके

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • 50-50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ आएंगे स्टूडेंट्स, विद्यार्थियों और फैकल्टी के मोबाइल फोन में कराए जाएंगे आरोग्य सेतु एप इंस्टॉल

स्कूल खुलने के साथ ही अब कॉलेज खुलने से जुड़ी अच्छी खबर है। अभी सिर्फ स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर अंतिम वर्ष की कक्षाओं को शुरू करने की इजाजत थी, लेकिन अब नए आदेश के साथ ही सभी कक्षाएं शुरू हो सकेंगी। आठ फरवरी से राजकीय और निजी महाविद्यालय खुलेंगे।

पूरी कक्षाएं चल सकेंगी। लेकिन कॉलेज शिक्षा आयुक्तालय ने एक शर्त के साथ ही गाइड लाइन जारी की है। कॉलेज के 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी एक दिन और 50 प्रतिशत दूसरे दिन आएंगे। इसके अलावा गाइडलाइन जारी की है, जिसमें एक निर्देश ऐसा है जो विद्यार्थियों की सेहत भी खराब भी कर सकता है। कक्षाओं के खिड़की दरवाजे खुले रखने होंगे जबकि मार्च की शुरुआत तक सर्द हवाओं का जोर रहता है। स्टूडेंट और फैकल्टी को आरोग्य सेतु एप भी इंस्टॉल कराया जाएगा। स्टूडेंट्स को अपनी कक्षा छोड़कर दूसरी कक्षा में जाने पर पाबंदी होगी। कॉलेज परिसर में थूकने पर जुर्माना भी लगाया जा सकता है।

सावचेती; पानी के लिए खुद की बाेतल लानी होगी, प्रवेश के दौरान होगी थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग
महाविद्यालय के प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को उनके प्रवेश पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग एवं सैनिटाइजेशन करना अनिवार्य होगा। महाविद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार पर सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। विद्यार्थी, अभिभावक, स्टाफ अनावश्यक रूप से एक जगह एकत्रित नहीं होंगे। अध्ययन अवधि के दौरान महाविद्यालय में और सार्वजनिक परिवहन के दौरान फेस मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पालना आवश्यक होगी। पीने के लिए पानी की बोतल स्वयं को लेकर आना होगा।

किसी विद्यार्थी द्वारा मास्क नहीं लगाए जाने पर मास्क उपलब्ध कराना होगा। कक्षा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और प्रत्येक मंजिल पर क्लासरूम एवं फैकल्टी रूम को रोजाना सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। खिड़की दरवाजे खोल रखें जाएंगे। ताकि हवा का प्रवाह बना रहे। कैंटीन स्टाफ, कैंटीन काउंटर के सैनिटाइजेशन ने ध्यान रखा जाएगा। विद्यार्थियों को सामग्री उपलब्ध कराते समय स्टाफ सेनेटाइज दस्तानों का उपयोग करेगा। कुर्सियां, सामान्य सुविधाओं एवं मानव संपर्क में आने वाले सभी बिंदुओं जैसे रेलिंग, डोर हैंडल्स, सार्वजनिक सतह, फर्श आदि बार-बार सफाई की जाएगी। विद्यार्थियों को अपने कक्ष के अतिरिक्त अन्य विद्यार्थी के कक्ष में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

स्टूडेंट्स और फैकल्टी को इंस्टॉल कराएंगे आरोग्य सेतु एप
आपातकालीन स्थिति में तुरंत चिकित्सीय सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। अध्ययन के दौरान किसी भी विद्यार्थी शैक्षणिक व शैक्षणिक स्टाफ के कोरोना लक्षण पाए जाने पर उसे तुरंत निकट के अस्पताल या कोविड सेंटर में इलाज आइसोलेशन के लिए भर्ती किया जाएगा। महाविद्यालय में कोरोना नियमों की जागरूकता को लेकर पोस्टर लगाए जाएंगे। अध्ययन कक्ष में प्रवेश करते समय एवं बाहर आने के समय सैनिटाइजर, साबुन से हाथ धोने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। परिसर में थूकने पर प्रतिबंध होगा।

ऐसा करने पर आर्थिक दंड भी लगाया जा सकता है। रोजाना काम आने वाली स्टेशनरी या अन्य उपकरणों को सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। महाविद्यालय अपने विद्यार्थी एवं फैकल्टी स्टाफ की सुरक्षा के लिए उनके मोबाइल फोन में आरोग्य सेतु एप इंस्टॉल करने और उपयोग करने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे।

निरीक्षण करने गए अधिकारी ने कक्षा में पढ़ाया भी
बावलास के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक का गुरुवार काे मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ब्रह्माराम ने निरीक्षण किया। उन्हाेंने कक्षा में छात्राें काे पढ़ाया भी। छात्रों ने कहा कि सफलता के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की जरूरत होती है। कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के विद्यार्थियों का कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन के नियमानुसार अध्यापन के बिंदुओं की जांच की। स्कूल स्टाफ एवं संस्था प्रधान देवीलाल प्रजापत ने उनका स्वागत किया। उन्होंने यहां की व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर संतोष जताया।

