बिजली कटौती:पुराने शहर में आज चार घंटे बंद रहेगी बिजली पटरी पार की कॉलोनियों व गांव भी प्रभावित

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
पुर में एक भूखंड में लगाए गए बिजली के खंभे, जिन्हें हटाने के लिए पैसे मांगे जा रहे।
  • दीपावली काे लेकर बिजली लाइनाें और ट्रांसफार्मराें की देखरेख के लिए बंद की जाएगी शहर की बिजली

त्याेहार पर बिजली आपूर्ति निर्बाध रहे इसके लिए मंगलवार काे लाइनाें व ट्रांसफार्मराें के रखरखाव के चलते शहर सहित जिलेभर में अलग-अलग समय में चार से पांच घंटे तक बिजली कटाैती की जाएगी। इसके तहत पुराने शहर में सुबह 8 बजे से दाेपहर 12 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी।बिजली निगम की सूचना के अनुसार पुराने शहर के कलेक्ट्रेट, सेशन कोर्ट, अप्सरा काम्प्लेक्स, रेलवे स्टेशन रोड, होटल बंजारा, बाजार नंबर-2,3, मशीनरी मार्किट, यूआईटी मार्किट, नेहरू रोड, आजाद चौक, सेंट्रल जेल, महिला आश्रम, माली खेड़ा, नाथद्वारा सराय, इंद्रा मार्किट, महेश स्कूल, अशोक नगर, हरी सेवा, वीर सावरकर चौक, प्रताप टॉकीज, टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज, कृषि मंडी, रोडवेज बस स्टैंड, लव गार्डन, आरके कॉलोनी, आरसी व्यास, लोकपीड़ा कॉलेक्स, शिवाजी गार्डन, छोटी पुलिया, बड़ी पुलिया, अजमेर रोड, सत्यम काॅम्प्लैक्स, सीरत सराय, किसान भवन, दारू गोदाम के पीछे, पद्मावती मैरिज हॉल, बनेड़ा स्ट्रीट, एच जी बी सेक्टर वन सेक्टर, हरिजन बस्ती, सिविल लाइन क्वार्टर, गायत्री आश्रम, सुभाष नगर सेक्टर-ए व सी, सुभाष नगर बड़ा पार्क में सुबह 8 से दाेपहर 12 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी।

इसी समय जीण माता मंदिर, ओल्ड धाबाई ट्रैक्टर के पास, यूआईडी के आसपास, सुभाष नगर विस्तार, मलाड़, सुभाष नगर, देवनारायण मंदिर के आसपास, अजमेरा हॉस्पिटल, आजाद चौक, एमजी हॉस्पिटल, सोहन प्लाजा, भदादा बाग, अजय बेकरी, भोपाल क्लब, गांधी बाजार, गोल प्याऊ के पीछे, सूचना केंद्र, एमके अग्रवाल, सेवा सदन रोड, सीताराम जी की बाबड़ी, गुर्जर मोहल्ला, अरबन कॉर्पोरेटिव बैंक, राम द्वारा रोड, माणिक्य नगर, सब्जी मंडी, मंगला चौक, भीत के बालाजी, सराफा बाजार, गुलमंडी, भीमगंज, महाराणा टॉकीज, रामस्नेही, नेहरू रोड, संजय कॉलोनी, विद्युत नगर, पारीक छात्रावास, गुलनगरी, वर्धमान कॉलोनी, सुभाष नगर थाना, मानव सेवा संस्थान, कृष्णा हॉस्पिटल, बांगर हॉस्पिटल, राजीव गांधी ऑडिटोरियम, ओम टॉवर, शनि मंदिर, गायरी खेड़ा, चर्च रोड, आजाद नगर, द्वारकेश चूर्ण फैक्ट्री, विशाल मेगा मार्ट क्षेत्र में भी बिजली बंद रहेगी।

बिजली निगम अधिकारियाें के अनुसार शहर के नाहर पेट्रोल पंप, टेक्सटाइल मार्केट, गंगापुर चौराहा, अंबाजी मार्केट, रौनक मार्केट, गांधीनगर, डाक बंगला रोड, मीरा नगर, पाटनी गोदाम, पुलिस लाइन, महाराज जी की होटल, न्यू इंडियन पब्लिक स्कूल, मोहिनी स्वीट्स, हाजी मंजिल, शिव नगर, पांसल चौराहा, कांची रिसोर्ट, बाबा कलेक्शन, श्री अलॉय, आरसीएम गोदाम, रुचिका फैक्ट्री, 100 फीट रोड, देव नगर, अनुकंपा अपार्टमेंट के सामने, शारदा कॉलोनी, रुक्मणि कॉलोनी, एवीग्रीन कॉलोनी, 200 फीट रोड, नवकार, पार्श्वनाथ सोसायटी, कांचीपुरम कॉलोनी, मलौला रोड, हरी नगर, ओम नगर, सरस्वती विहार, ईंट भट्ठा, आर्यवृत कॉलोनी, बालाजी खेड़ा, कच्ची बस्ती, शिवम एवरग्रीन, मां कालिका, 200 फीट रोड, बाबा धाम, मलौला चौराहा, पटरी के पास, हाड़ा साहब के ट्रांसफार्मर के पास, रूपनगर, लक्ष्मी विहार, पालड़ी रोड, जी सेक्टर, राजपूत कॉलोनी, तंबाकू फैक्ट्री, सुभाष नगर सेक्टर-बी, सी, आलोक स्कूल, टैंपाे स्टैंड, गवारिया बस्ती, शिवाजी गार्डन, राम पार्क, सुभाष नगर, यूआईटी, बाइस्कोप, चारभुजा मंदिर, सुखाडिय़ा सर्किल, ब्यावर बुकिंग, सुखाडिय़ा नगर के आसपास भी सुबह 08 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी।

बिना पूछे बिजली निगम ने खाली प्लाॅट में लगा दिया खंभा, अब हटाने के लिए मांग रहे शुल्क

अजमेर डिस्काॅम ने बिजली लाइन डालने के लिए दाे साल पहले निजी प्लाॅट में बिजली का खंभा लगा दिया। अब हटाने के लिए चार्ज मांग रहे हैं जबकि प्लाॅट मालिक की बिना अनुमति के खंभा लगाया है। पंचवटी निवासी छाेगालाल शर्मा ने बताया कि 2013 में पुर के पास गंगापुर राेड पर देवनारायण काॅलाेनी में दाे प्लाॅट 25 व 26 नंबर खरीदे थे।

इसकी आराजी संख्या 8862 है। वहां पर दाे साल पहले बिजली लाइन निकालने के लिए बिना जानकारी के बिना बिजली का खंभा लगा दिया। इसकाे हटाने के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र भी दिया हुअा है। उसकाे ताे हटाया ही नहीं जबकि गत चार-पांच दिन पहले ही एक और बिजली का खंभा प्लाॅट में लगा दिया है। इसके हटाने के लिए कहा ताे इस पर डिस्काॅम के अधिकारी तैयार हाे गए हैं, लेकिन दाे साल पहले लगाए खंभे काे हटाने

का चार्ज मांग रहे हैं। इसके लिए कहते है कि चार्ज देना हाेगा। जेईएन सुरेश यादव का कहना है गत चार-पांच दिन पहले लगाया हुआ खंभा हटा लेंगे। पुराने खंभा कब लगाया है इसके बारे में मुझे जानकारी नहीं है। इसकाे हटाने के लिए डिस्काॅम में डिमांड जमा हाेगा। इसके बाद ही हटाया जा सकेगा। साथ रूट भी बताना हाेगा कि किस तरफ से इस लाइन काे निकाल सकते हैं।

गांवों क्षेत्र में भी चार घंटे रहेगी कटाैती... इधर, 33/11 केवी शारदा ग्रिड से निकलने वाले 11 केवी मालोला रोड फीडर से संबंधित गांवों हिमांशु नगर, उगम विहार, आम्रकुंज, श्रीजी विहार, देवनगर की विद्युत आपूर्ति सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक बंद रहेगी। 33/11 केवी जीएसएस गठीला खेड़ा से गठीला खेड़ा, मंडपिया स्टेशन, बोरडा, नाथड़ियास, कानोली, आटून, संगम यूनिवर्सिटी, जानकी फीडर व अनंत फीडर से संबंधित क्षेत्र, रूपाहेली, कोदूकोटा, बड़ा महुआ, उदलियास, जोधरास एवं आरजिया के आसपास सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2:30 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी।

