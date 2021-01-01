पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद सभापति चुनाव:जोड़ने में जुटी कांग्रेस टूटी; सिंबल नराणीवाल काे मिला पेड़ीवाल ने भी किया नामांकन, भाजपा के प्रत्याशी पाठक

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले से कम सीटाें के कारण सभापति की दाैड़ में पीछे चल रही कांग्रेस में अब आंतरिक लड़ाई बनी नई मुसीबत
  • नए कानून के तहत पार्षद नहीं हाेने पर भी पेड़ीवाल ने किया नामांकन

नगर परिषद सभापति पद के चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार काे नामांकन हुए। इसमें भाजपा से राकेश पाठक और कांग्रेस से ओम नराणीवाल ने नामांकन किया। दाेपहर तक दाेनाें के बीच सीधा मुकाबला तय था, लेकिन नामांकन के अंतिम समय से कुछ समय पहले कांग्रेसी नेता संजय पेड़ीवाल पहुंचे और उनके नामांकन करने से सभापति चुनाव में नया माेड़ आ गया।

पेड़ीवाल ने कांग्रेस के साथ-साथ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में भी नामांकन दाखिल किया है। कांग्रेस पार्टी ने सभापति के लिए ओम नराणीवाल काे सिंबल दिया है इसलिए नामांकन पत्राें की जांच में पेड़ीवाल का नामांकन खारिज हाेने की पूरी संभावना है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी वे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में सभापति के प्रत्याशी रहेंगे। हालांकि चार फरवरी काे ही स्पष्ट हाे पाएगा कि पेड़ीवाल चुनावी मैदान में डटे रहेंगे या नामांकन उठाएंगे।

चार फरवरी नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तारीख है। हालांकि पेड़ीवाल के नामांकन पत्र में कांग्रेस के पार्षद श्यामलाल के प्रस्तावक बनने से यह तय हाे गया है कि कांग्रेसी पार्षदाें में सभापति काे लेकर दाे खेमे हाे गए हैं। हालांकि चार फरवरी तक स्पष्ट हाे पाएगा कि कांग्रेस में खेमेबाजी बनी रहेगी या फिर खत्म हाे जाएगी।

पहले से कम सीटाें के कारण सभापति की दाैड़ में भाजपा से पीछे चल रही कांग्रेस में अब यह नई चुनाैती बन गई है कि पहले पार्टी की आंतरिक लड़ाई सुलझाए या निर्दलीय पार्षदाें में सेंध लगाए?

जोड़ तोड़ की कवायद...भाजपा के पार्षद और बागी अलग-अलग जगह, कांग्रेस के कई बाड़ाबंदी और कई शहर में

भाजपा के 31 पार्षदाें काे बाड़ाबंदी में गुजरात के अंबाजी में रखा है, लेकिन बागी पार्षदाें काे अलग जगह रखा है। हालांकि इनकी लाेकेशन गुजरात में ही है। इनकी संख्या करीब एक दर्जन बताई जा रही है। इधर, कांग्रेस के कई पार्षद बाड़ाबंदी में राजसमंद जिले के कुंभलगढ़ फाेर्ट में हैं, लेकिन कई पार्षद बाड़ाबंदी से निकलकर भीलवाड़ा शहर में ही नजर आए।

दाेनाें पार्टियाें का दावा-निर्दलीय व पार्टी पार्षद उनके संपर्क में
भाजपा व कांग्रेस दाेनाें पार्टियां दावा कर रही हैं कि निर्दलीय पार्षद उनके संपर्क में हैं। हालांकि इससे भी एक कदम अागे जाकर भाजपा के नेता दावा कर रहे हैं कि कुछ कांग्रेसी पार्षद भी उनके संपर्क में हैं जबकि कांग्रेस के नेता भी यह दावा कर रहे हैं कि भाजपा के कई पार्षद उनके संपर्क में हैं। हालांकि यह सात फरवरी काे मतदान के लिए दिन ही स्पष्ट हाेगा कि किसका पलड़ा भारी रहा।
राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार इसलिए भाजपा व बागियाें काे गुजरात भेजा
राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार हाेने से भाजपा ने पार्टी और बागी निर्दलीय पार्षदाें की बाड़ाबंदी करने के लिए गुजरात काे चुना है। गुजरात में भाजपा सरकार है। इसलिए सभी पार्षदाें काे गुजरात में ही रखा है। भाजपा नेताओं काे डर है कि राज्य में कांग्रेस सरकार हाेने से उनकी बाड़ाबंदी में किसी भी तरह से कांग्रेस की ओर से सेंध लगाने की काेशिश की जा सकती है।

पेड़ीवाल दाे बार कांग्रेस से पार्षद रहे, अभी जिला महासचिव
सभापति के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले कांग्रेसी नेता संजय पेड़ीवाल 2000 से 2005 और 2005 से 2010 तक दाे बार कांग्रेस से पार्षद रहे हैं। 2000 में उनकाे पार्टी ने सभापति पद का प्रत्याशी भी बनाया था, लेकिन वे चुनाव हार गए।

इसके बाद वे इस कार्यकाल में नेता प्रतिपक्ष रहे। वे प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी में सदस्य रहे और अभी जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी में महासचिव हैं। उन्हाेंने इस बार पार्षद का चुनाव नहीं लड़ा लेकिन बिना पार्षद के भी सभापति का चुनाव लड़ने के सरकार के नए नियम के कारण उन्हाेंने सभापति पद के लिए नामांकन किया है। पेड़ीवाल का इस संदर्भ में कहना है कि पार्टी को सभी पार्षदों से रायशुमारी करके सभापति के प्रत्याशी का नाम तय करना चाहिए था। ऐसा नहीं होने पर मैंने यह कदम उठाया।

नामांकन वापसी कल तक, भाजपा प्रत्याशी के आवेदन में शामिल हुए सांसद पंचारिया
नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तारीख चार फरवरी है। नामांकन पत्राें की जांच तीन फरवरी काे हाेगी और चार फरवरी नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तारीख है। इसी दिन चुनाव चिह्न भी आबंटित कर दिए जाएंगे।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी के नामांकन के समय चुनाव प्रभारी नारायण पंचारिया, जिला प्रभारी दिनेश भट्ट, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मीनारायण डाड जिला, जिला महामंत्री मुरली जोशी, सह संयाेजक मदन भंडारी, पूर्व सभापति मंजू चेचानी, विनोद अग्रवाल, जिला महामंत्री बाबू लाल टांक, बंशी लाल पटेल, जिला प्रवक्ता कैलाश सोनी, तुलसीराम शर्मा, प्रशांत मेवाड़ा, उम्मेदसिंह राठौड़, राजकुमार आंचलिया, विजय पोखरना, अमित सारस्वत, तरुण सोमानी, छैलबिहारी जोशी आदि माैजूद थे।​​​​​​​

जिले के 7 निकायाें में अध्यक्ष व सभापति के लिए 25 नामांकन
नगर परिषद समेत जिले के सातों निकायाें में सभापति व अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार काे अंतिम दिन 19 उम्मीदवारों ने 23 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। पहले दिन 2 उम्मीदवाराो ने 2 नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। इस तरह नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष व सभापति पद के लिए 21 प्रत्याशियाें के 25 नामांकन हाे गए हैं।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते ने बताया कि आसींद नगर पालिका से 3, नगर परिषद भीलवाड़ा से 5, गंगापुर नगर पालिका से 4, गुलाबपुरा से 2, जहाजपुर से 6, मांडलगढ़ से 2 और शाहपुरा नगर पालिका से 3 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए हैं।

पार्टी के प्रदेश नेतृत्व ने ओम नराणीवाल काे सभापति पद के लिए सिंबल दिया है। संजय पेड़ीवाल भी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता हैं। उन्होंने भी नामांकन दाखिल किया है, लेकिन मतदान 7 फरवरी से पहले उनको मना लिया जाएगा। पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ता और पार्षद एकजुट हैं।
रामपाल शर्मा, जिलाध्यक्ष कांग्रेस​​​​​​​

गंगापुर में भी पालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए गैर पार्षद टाक ने नामांकन जमा कराया​​​​​​​

गंगापुर नगर पालिका के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार काे 4 नामांकन दाखिल हुए। निर्वाचन अधिकारी विकास पंचोली ने बताया कि मतदान 7 फरवरी को हाेगा। प्रहलाद सुथार, प्रभुलाल माली, धर्मेंद्र गहलोत एवं प्रकाश टाक ने नामांकन दाखिल कराए।

बुधवार को नामांकनाें की जांच के बाद ही राजनीतिक दलों के प्रत्याशी बताए जा सकेंगे, अभी किसी का सिंबल जमा नहीं हुअा। 4 में से तीन प्रत्याशी नवनिर्वाचित हैं जिन्हें शपथ दिलवाई गई। एक प्रत्याशी प्रकाश टाक निर्वाचित नहीं हो सके। उनका नामांकन दाखिल करना चर्चा का विषय है। निर्वाचन अधिकारी पंचोली ने बताया कि नए नियमों के तहत कोई भी व्यक्ति नामांकन दाखिल कर सकता है।​​​​​​​

