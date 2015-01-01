पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायती राज:पंचायताें काे बजट नहीं दे रही कांग्रेस सरकार : भाजपा

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा ने पंचायताें काे बजट नहीं देने का आरोप प्रदेश कांग्रेस सरकार पर लगाया है। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष लादूलाल तेली ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने प्रदेश की पंचायती राज संस्थाओ की पंचम राज्य वित आयोग की वितीय वर्ष 2019-20 की पहली किश्त की बकाया 1085 करोड़ रुपए और दूसरी किश्त की 1480 करोड़ रुपए आबंटित नहीं की है।

वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में पंचायती राज संस्थाओं की 4000 करोड़ रुपए की राशि आबंटित नहीं की है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में राज्य सरकार खुद के हिस्से की 40% राशि 1400 करोड़ रुपए जारी नही कर रही है। पंचायती राज संस्थाओ के 1.50 लाख जनप्रतिनिधियों (सरपंच एवं वार्ड पंच) और 47 हजार मानदेयकर्मियों (पंचायत सहायक, सुरक्षा गार्ड, पम्प चालकों)की मानेदय की राशि जारी नहीं करने से इन्हाेंने

इस कार काली दिवाली मनाई है। जिला प्रवक्ता कैलाश साेनी ने बताया कि भाजपा के जनप्रतिनिधि, पदाधिकारियाें ने एकमत होकर कहा कि पंचायत समिति चुनाव एवं जिला परिषद चुनाव में कांग्रेस का चेहरा कथनी और करनी अब सबके सामने है।

