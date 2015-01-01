पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:पुरुषाें से ज्यादा महिला उम्मीदवाराें पर जीत का भराेसा, इसलिए पहली बार कांग्रेस ने 57% और भाजपा ने 55% को टिकट दिए

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनाव
  • पहली बार 43 %निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी, भाजपा-कांग्रेस का गड़बड़ा सकता है समीकरण

जिले की 14 पंचायत समितियाें में 253 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव के लिए 651 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। भाजपा व कांग्रेस काे जीत के लिए पुरुषाें की अपेक्षा महिला उम्मीदवाराें पर ज्यादा भराेसा है इसलिए उन्हाेंने 50 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा महिला काे टिकट दिया है। इसमें कांग्रेस पार्टी भाजपा से अागे रही है। कांग्रेस ने 57 प्रतिशत और भाजपा ने 55 प्रतिशत टिकट महिला प्रत्याशियाें काे दिया है। इधर, पहली बार पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव में 34 प्रतिशत निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। भाजपा-कांग्रेस का चुनावी समीकरण भी गड़बड़ा सकता है।

14 पंचायत समितियां 254 जिले में वार्ड हैं 651 उम्मीदवार मैदान में (300 पुरुष व 351 महिलाएं) 14 पंचायत समितियां 254 जिले में वार्ड हैं 651 उम्मीदवार मैदान में (300 पुरुष व 351 महिलाएं)

सबसे ज्यादा 62 प्रत्याशी मांडलगढ़ और सबसे कम 37 करेड़ा में पंचायत समिति वार्ड पुरुष महिला कुल बिजाैलिया 17 21 19 40 मांडलगढ़ 23 35 27 62 काेटड़ी 19 18 24 42 जहाजपुर 21 19 26 45 शाहपुरा 19 19 32 51 बदनाैर 15 12 29 41 हुरड़ा 19 27 28 55 बनेड़ा 15 21 21 42 करेड़ा 17 19 18 37 मांडल 19 27 20 47 अासींद 21 21 40 60 रायपुर 15 19 16 35 सुवाणा 19 24 32 56 सहाड़ा 15 19 19 38

