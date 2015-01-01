पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रिपाेर्ट:इंदिरा गांधी सामुदायिक भवन मामले की रिपाेर्ट मांगी ठेकेदार की 2.50 लाख रुपए धरोहर राशि भी जब्त की

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदिरा गांधी सामुदायिक भवन की छत में सरिए दिखाई दे रहे हैंं।

यूआईटी के आरसी व्यास कॉलोनी स्थित इंदिरा गांधी सामुदायिक भवन की दयनीय स्थिति के बारे में नगरीय विकास विभाग तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट तलब की है। इधर, मरम्मत के लिए कार्य आदेश जारी हाेने के एक साल बाद भी काम प्रारंभ नहीं करने पर यूआईटी सचिव ने नियमानुसार ठेकेदार की न्यास में जमा 2.50 लाख रुपए की धरोहर एवं पीजी राशि जब्त कर ली।

विभाग को भेजी तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इंदिरा गांधी सामुदायिक भवन के मरम्मत के लिए 19 सितंबर को टेंडर कॉल किए गए। नियमानुसार ठेकेदार श्याम लाल डाड को 12 दिसंबर 2019 को वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किया। जिसमें 20 दिसंबर 2019 को कार्य प्रारंभ कर 19 अगस्त 2020 को कार्य समाप्त करना था। लेकिन कार्य आदेश जारी होने के बाद भी ठेकेदार ने भवन में किसी भी प्रकार का कार्य नहीं किया गया।

इसके लिए ठेकेदार को 23 सितंबर, 16 अक्टूबर एवं 22 अक्टूबर को नोटिस जारी किया। इसके बाद भी ठेकेदार ने काम में लापरवाही बरती। कार्य प्रारंभ नहीं किया। इस पर यूआईटी ने 28 अक्टूबर को उस कार्य आदेश को तत्काल निरस्त कर दिया। ठेकेदार की दो प्रतिशत अमानत राशि 50 हजार रूपए, साथ ही पीजी राशि करीब दो लाख रुपए की बैंक गांरटी यूआईटी कोष में जब्त करने के आदेश जारी किए। इंदिरा गांधी सामुदायिक भवन के मरम्मत कार्य में द्वितीय न्यूनतम निविदादाता को कार्य आदेश जारी कर 11 नवंबर से कार्य प्रारंभ करने के निर्देश दिए।

दयनीय दशा हाे रही है सामुदायिक भवन की
देवउठनी एकादशी से शादी विवाह के मांगलिक आयाेजन प्रारंभ हाेने जा रहे हैं। आयाेजकाें ने सामुदायिक भवन काे बुक करा रखा है। लेकिन, सामुदायिक भवन जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त हाे रहा है। भवन के कमरों व हॉल का प्लास्टर झड़ने से दीवारें जर्जर हो रही हैं। शौचालय बाथरूम के नल उखड़े पड़े हैं। दीवारों में लगी टाइल्स टूटी हैं। ट्यूबलाइट व पंखे नहीं चल रहे हैं। इसकी मरम्मत का एक साल पहले ठेकेदार काे वर्क ऑर्डर दिया था, लेकिन अभी काम प्रारंभ भी नहीं किया गया।

भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा
आरसी व्यास कॉलोनी स्थित शहर के सबसे बड़े इंदिरा गांधी सामुदायिक भवन की जर्जर हालत को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने 23 अक्टूबर के अंक में छत से गिर रहा प्लास्टर, खिड़कियों के कांच टूटे; ठेकेदार को एक साल पहले दिया आदेश...अभी भी काम शुरू नहीं शीर्षक से समाचार प्रकाशित किया था। खबर को गंभीरता से लेते हुए नगरीय विकास विभाग के शासन संयुक्त सचिव द्वितीय ने यूआईटी सचिव से तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट देने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें