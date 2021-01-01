पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निधन:कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ था, रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई लेकिन फेफड़ों में इंफेक्शन हो गया, उदयपुर में भर्ती थे

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • मंच पर शब्दों से तिरंगा लहराने वाले कवि दाधीच नहीं रहे

शहीदों के सम्मान में कविता ‘तिरंगा’ से देश में ओझ की आवाज बने कवि नरेंद्र दाधीच का सोमवार को निधन हो गया। गणतंत्र दिवस के एक दिन पहले उनके निधन की सूचना के साथ ही देश-प्रदेश में फैले काव्यप्रेमियों और साहित्य जगत में शोक व्याप्त हो गया। वे 66 साल के थे। करीब 35 साल वे मंचों पर ओझ की आवाज का प्रतिनिधित्व करते रहे। शहीदों के सम्मान में उनकी रचना-
तुम स्वर्ग गए पर भारत का इतिहास अमर कर चले गए।
तुम भरी जवानी में मां का मस्तक ऊंचा कर चले गए।।
तुमसे ही शान तिरंगा है, तुमसे ही आन तिरंगा है, तुम सीमाओं पर डटे रहे...

मंच पर बार-बार पढ़वाई जाती थी। वे जब रिदम में इस कविता को पेश करते, श्रोता साथ में तिलियों की ताल दिए बगैर नहीं रह पाते। दाधीच वर्ष 2014 में राजकीय सेवा से सेवानिवृत हुए। अपनी सशक्त रचनाओं के माध्यम से देशभर के श्रोताओं के दिलों में वे जगह बना चुके थे। कुछ दिनों पहले कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए थे।

बाद में उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ गई। लेकिन फेंफड़ों में इंफेक्शन से उनका इलाज उदयपुर के निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा था। जहां सोमवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे निधन हो गया। दिन में तीन बजे शहर के पंचमुखी मोक्षधाम में अंतिम संस्कार किया।

भीलवाड़ा के नीरज अपनी ही पंक्तियां चरितार्थ कर गए
कविराज नरेंद्र दाधीच से मेरा संपर्क कॉलेज के समय से था। सरलता इनके व्यक्तित्व का आभूषण सदैव रही। कविता के प्रति उनका रुझान विद्यार्थी काल से ही था। किंतु कविता के मंच पर 30-32 साल से निरंतर जा रहे थे। मुझे काव्य मंच पर चढ़ने का पहला अवसर उनके साथ मिला। सरल व्यवहार के कारण वे शीघ्र ही किसी का दिल जीत लेते। ईमानदार और कर्तव्यनिष्ठ होने के उनके किस्से हैं। विभिन्न साहित्यिक एवं सामाजिक संस्थाओं में उनकी सहभागिता रही। वर्तमान में भारत विकास परिषद प्रताप शाखा के उपाध्यक्ष एवं राष्ट्रीय कवि संगम के जिलाध्यक्ष थे।

डॉ. युगल किशोर सुरोलिया उनके गीत खूब पसंद करते थे। कई बार उन्हें भीलवाड़ा के नीरज कहकर संबोधित करते थे। उनकी कविता और गजलों की पुस्तक ‘सिंदूरी सांझ’ प्रकाशित हुई तो विमोचन समारोह के दौरान कवि सुरोलिया ने 11 हजार रुपए की सम्मान राशि प्रदान की।

उन्होंने अपनी रचनाओं में देश, समाज, परिवार और पर्यावरण जैसे विषयों को सदैव प्राथमिकता पर रखा। ‘कन्या भ्रूण हत्या’ और मुझे पचासों मंचों पर उनके साथ काव्य पाठ का अवसर मिला, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि वे अपनी ही कविता कि इन पंक्तियों को चरितार्थ कर गए और मेरा हाथ छोड़ गए।
मंद जब पवन हुआ, निशा का आगमन हुआ। मैं खड़ा था तीर पर, चित्र उभरा नीर पर।
भावना के बिंब का, तारतम्य टूट गया। जाने कब हाथ से, हाथ तेरा छूट गया।
- योगेंद्र शर्मा, वरिष्ठ कवि

