128 नए संक्रमित मिले:191 दिन के बाद वापस कर्फ्यू का आदेश, सुविधा के लिए मिली छूट ने बढ़ा दिए मरीज

भीलवाड़ा
जिले में एक बार फिर काेराेना काे लेकर चिंताजनक हालात हाेने लगे हैं। लगातार दूसरे दिन काेराेना के 100 से अधिक काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आए हैं। जिले में शनिवार काे 128 नए संक्रमित मिले। अब तक 8910 पाॅजिटिव आ चुके हैं जबकि 7038 ठीक हाे चुके हैं।

बेकाबू होते हालात देखते हुए कलेक्टर ने रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। इसके पहले 13 मई तक कर्फ्यू था जाे पूरे दिन का था।

संक्रमण रोकने के लिए सरकार और प्रशासनिक स्तर पर जागरूकता अभियान चल रहे हैं, लेकिन चिकित्सा विभाग ने मरीजों और उनके परिजनों काे खुद के भरोसे ही छाेड़ दिया है। काेराेना मरीज मिलने के बाद उसके घर के आसपास होने वाली रेंडम सैंपलिंग तक बंद कर दी है। घरों पर टीम नहीं पहुंच रही है।

इधर, एमजी हाॅस्पिटल में शनिवार काे 7 मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए गए। जिले में 7 हजार 31 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। रिकवरी रेट 78.91 प्रतिशत चल रही हैं। गत माह से सरकार की ओर से काेराेना से ठीक हाेने वाले लाेगाें की जानकारी भी आना बंद हाे चुकी है। चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से बिना लक्षण पाॅजिटिव आने वालाें काे हाेम आइसाेलेशन में रखा जाता है। 14 दिन बाद उन्हें ठीक मान लिया जाता है।

28 दिन की निगरानी रखते थे मरीज की, अब 14 दिन का हाेम आइसाेलेशन, सुविधा पड़ी भारी

पहले : कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज पर 28 दिन तक निगरानी रखी जाती थी। इसमें 14 दिन अस्पताल में भर्ती रखा जाता था। शेष 14 दिन घर में हाेम क्वारेंटाइन रहना पड़ता था।

अब : कोराेना संक्रमित मरीज काे 14 दिन के लिए हाेम आइसोलेट करने का नियम तय किया है।

तब : कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज के तीन रिपीट सैंपल लगते थे। इनमें से दाे सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर ही मरीज काे अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिलती थी।

अब : अब मरीज की इच्छा के अनुसार ही रिपीट सैंपल लगता है और एक सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आते ही घर भेज दिया जाता है।

हाेम आइसोलेट मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग नहीं, इसलिए एक घर के 4-5 सदस्य हाे रहे

संक्रमित काेराेना के मरीजों के लगातार बढ़ते आंकड़ों के बाद नई गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक हाेमक्वारेंटाइन की सुविधा शुरू की गई। इसके बाद बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों काे 14 दिन के लिए हाेम आइसोलेट कर दिया जाता है। लेकिन उनकी मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने से अब एक ही परिवार के 4-5 सदस्य एक साथ संक्रमित हाे रहे हैं। ऐसे कई केसे सामने आ चुके हैं।

