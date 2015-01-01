पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:ऑनलाइन ठगी रोकेंगे साइबर एक्सपर्ट व वॉलिंटियर्स, पोर्टल से जुड़ेंगे, गृह मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों की पुलिस को भेजे दिशा-निर्देश और प्रोटोकॉल

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमरीका और यूरोप सहित दुनिया के ज्यादातर देशों में प्राइवेट एजेंट्स के रूप में यह तरीका पहले से लागू है

डिजिटल लेनदेन बढ़ने के साथ ही ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन में ठगी की घटनाएं भी बढ़ रही हैं। ठगों के नित नए तरीके पुलिस और जांच एजेंसियों के लिए चुनौती बन रहे हैं। भारत सरकार का गृह मंत्रालय अब इस चुनौती से ऐसे वॉलिंटियर्स (स्वयंसेवकों) के जरिये निपटेगा जो किसी भी तरह से जांच एजेंसियों की मदद कर सकते हैं।

मंत्रालय ने इसके लिए अपने साइबर क्राइम पोर्टल cybercrime.gov.in पर ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरु कर दिए हैं। तीन श्रेणियां में लोग या संस्थाएं इसके जरिये साइबर क्राइम रोकने में सरकार की मदद कर सकेंगी। इसके लिए मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्य सरकारों को भी मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया (एसओपी) बनाकर भेजी हैं।

इन्हीं के अनुरूप राज्य की साइबर क्राइम विंग इन वॉलिंटियर्स की मदद ले सकेंगी। गौरतलब है कि अमरीका और यूरोप सहित दुनिया के ज्यादातर देशों में प्राइवेट एजेंट्स के रूप में यह तरीका पहले से लागू है। अब ये व्यवस्था भारत में लागू की जा रही है।

क्या है साइबर क्राइम पोर्टल
गृह मंत्रालय ने अगस्त 2019 में साइबर क्राइम की रिपोर्टिंग के लिए अलग से फ्रेमवर्क तैयार किया था। इसी के तहत cybercrime.gov.in नाम से राष्ट्रीय पोर्टल शुरू किया गया था। जहां कोई भी साइबर क्राइम के बारे में सूचना दे सकता था। अब इसमें वॉलिंटियर्स को जोड़ने का कदम उठाया गया है। तीन श्रेणियां साइबर स्वयंसेवक इस पर जुड़ सकते हैं।
1. गैर कानूनी कंटेक की जानकारी देने वाले वालेंटियर्स : इस श्रेणी के लिए आपको कोई पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन नहीं करवाना होगा। सीधे सरकार के नेशनल पोर्टल से जुड़कर आप काम कर सकते हैं। इसमें इंटरनेट की दुनिया में किसी भी वेबसाइट या सोशल मीडिया पर कोई भी ऐसी जानकारी देखें, जिससे जनता या देश के लिए खतरा या खतरनाक हालात पैदा हो सकते हैं, आप उसकी सूचना सीधे सरकार तक पहुंचा सकते हैं।
2. जागरूकता बढ़ाने वाले : इस दूसरी श्रेणी में आप सरकार द्वारा साइबर अपराधों को लेकर की जा रही जागरूकता में सहभागी बन सकते हैं। इसमें आपका विधिवत पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन करवाया जाएगा। एक नोडल अधिकारी के साथ आप साइबर क्राइम को लेकर काम कर पाएंगे।
3. साइबर एक्सपर्ट : इस तीसरी श्रेणी में नेशनल इनवेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी, पुलिस, साइबर सेल और अन्य बड़ी जांच एजेंसी के साथ बतौर साइबर एक्सपर्ट के रूप में जुड़कर काम कर सकेंगे।

थाने जाने की जरूरत नहीं, पोर्टल पर करें शिकायत दर्ज
किसी के साथ अगर साइबर अपराध होता है तो उसकी शिकायत करने के लिए पुलिस थानों के चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं। कोई भी पीड़ित घर बैठे अपने मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर से अपनी शिकायत ऑनलाइन दर्ज करा सकता है। वेबसाइट पर साइबर अपराध, ठगी, चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी और रेप जैसी घटनाओं की शिकायत दी जा सकती है। इन शिकायतों को गृह मंत्रालय जांच के लिए संबंधित प्रदेश की पुलिस को भेजता है। पुलिस को शिकायत गंभीरता से लेनी होगी। केस की निगरानी के लिए वरिष्ठ अफसर तैनात करना होगा। गृह मंत्रालय भी नजर रखता है। प्रगति की रिपोर्ट भी ली जाती है। साइबर अपराध मुख्य रूप से ई-मेल, सोशल साइट, एप डाउनलोड, नेट बैंकिंग और एटीएम कार्ड की जानकारी लेकर किए जाते हैं।

ऐसे कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन शिकायत

  • ब्राउजर में cybercrime.gov.in लिखकर वेबसाइट खोलें।
  • पेज खुलने पर Report anonymously पर क्लिक करें।
  • कैटेगरी ऑफ क्राइम को सिलेक्ट करें। इसमें सस्पेक्ट (जिस पर संदेह) के नाम, घटना की डिटेल, सस्पेक्ट के खिलाफ सबूत अपलोड करें।
  • पूरी जानकारी डालने के बाद शिकायत सबमिट कर दें।
  • वेबसाइट पर शिकायत का आपको एक नंबर मिलेगा। इसे आप रिपोर्ट एंड ट्रैक टैब पर डालकर शिकायत की अपडेट ले सकते हैं।
  • वेबसाइट पर पहचान जारी किए बगैर भी शिकायत की जा सकती है।
