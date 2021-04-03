पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दाे वारदात:55 मिनट में चेन स्नेचिंग करने वाले दाे गिरफ्तार, काेटा के कई थानाें में दाे दर्जन से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
शहर के सुभाषनगर और प्रतापनगर थाना क्षेत्राें में 31 जनवरी काे दिनदहाड़े 55 मिनट के अंतराल में हुई चेन स्नैचिंग की दाे वारदातों का सुभाषनगर पुलिस ने खुलासा करते हुए दाे आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

इनमें से मुख्य आरोपी कोटा का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है। इन दाेनाें बदमाशाें के खिलाफ कई जिलों में डकैती की याेजना बनाने, हत्या का प्रयास, चेन स्नैचिंग, आर्म्स एक्ट और एनडीपीएस एक्ट में 2 दर्जन से अधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। सुभाषनगर थाना प्रभारी पुष्पा कासाेटिया ने बताया कि 31 जनवरी काे चेन स्नैचिंग की वारदात के मामले में काेटा रेलवे काॅलाेनी के पास गली नंबर 8 हाल प्रेम नगर में रहने वाले संजय पुत्र रामगोपाल सोनी और उद्याेग नगर थाना क्षेत्र में देवनारायण मंदिर के पास रहने वाले पुष्पेन्द्र पुत्र बाबूलाल शर्मा काे गिरफ्तार किया गया।

वारदात के खुलासे के लिए एसपी विकास शर्मा ने एडिशनल एसपी गजेन्द्रसिंह जाेधा के नेतृत्व और सदर डीएसपी रामचंद्र के निकटतम सुपरविजन में टीम गठित की। टीम ने काेटा साइबर सेल के एएसआई प्रतापसिंह शेखावत और भीलवाड़ा साइबर टीम के हैड कांस्टेबल सत्यनारायण के सहयाेग से आराेपियाें का पता लगाकर उन्हें पकड़ा।

सुनसान गली और दाेपहर का समय चुनते, वारदात के बाद बदलते थे कपड़े
एसपी शर्मा ने बताया कि चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदात के लिए ये आराेपी नई स्पोर्ट्स बाइक लेकर और सिर पर हेलमेट पहनकर दूसरे जिलों में पहुंचकर पॉश कालोनी व गलियों में रैकी करते। सुनसान गलियों में अकेली महिला को निशाना बना कर वारदात को अंजाम देते। वारदात के लिए दिन में 2 से 4 बजे के बीच का समय तय करते। वारदात के बाद थोड़ा आगे जाकर कपड़े बदल लेते। पहचान छिपाने के लिए एक-दूसरे से हेलमेट भी बदल लेते थे।

