वारदात:दिवाली पर इनाम नहीं दिया ताे 15 साल से घर की रखवाली कर रहे चाैकीदार ने चुरा लिया 85 ताेला साेना व 5 लाख रुपए

भीलवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
रामदेव मंदिर में प्रतिमा जो चोरी हुई।
  • सांगानेरी गेट प्रेमनगर में चोरी की वारदात का पांच दिन में खुलासा, बरामदगी भी हुई

दिवाली पर इनाम नहीं दिया ताे पिछले 15 साल से घर व उससे पहले 19 साल तक व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान की रखवाली करने वाले चाैकीदार ने ही मालिक के सूने घर से 85 ताेला साेना व 5 लाख रुपए चुरा लिए। पांच दिन की पूछताछ के बाद भीमगंज पुलिस ने शुक्रवार काे चाैकीदार काे चाेरी के आराेप में गिरफ्तार कर उसके पास से 85 ताेला साेना व 2.68 लाख रुपए बरामद किए। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में चाैकीदार का कहना है कि उसे दिवाली का नाम नहीं दिया और बार-बार टोकने से नाराज होकर यह वारदात की। चाैकीदार जुआ-सट्टा खेलने का आदी हाेने के साथ ही कर्जदार भी है।

उसके खिलाफ जुआ-सट्टा के पांच प्रकरण भी दर्ज है। एएसपी गजेंद्र सिंह जाेधा ने बताया कि 15 नवंबर काे प्रेमनगर सांगानेरी गेट निवासी तुराब अली पुत्र हकीमुद्दीन बाेहरा ने भीमगंज थाने में रिपाेर्ट दी थी। जिसमें बताया कि 15 नवंबर दाेपहर करीब एक बजे वे घर वालाें के साथ बाहर चले गए थे। घर सूना था। शाम करीब 6 बजे आए ताे घर से जेवर व नकदी गायब मिली।

पुलिस ने चाेरी का मामला दर्ज कर एएसपी के निर्देशन में थानाधिकारी प्रकाश भाटी, एएसआई कन्हैयालाल, अर्जुनलाल, साइबर सेल से आशीष कुमार, एचसी कर्णवीर सिंह, सत्यनारायण, महेंद्र सिंह, प्रदीप, सज्जन सिंह, ओमप्रकाश, बीरबल व कमलेश काे शामिल करते हुए टीम का गठन किया। संदेह के आधार पर हलेड़ क्षेत्र के छाेटू पिनारा उर्फ छाेटू माेहम्मद पिनारा काे गिरफ्तार किया तथा उसकी निशानदेही पर घर से चुराया 85 ताेला साेना व पांच में से 2.68 लाख रुपए बरामद कर लिए। शेष राशि से कर्जा चुकाया या जुआ-सट्टा में दांव पर लगाया, इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है।
छाेटू ने ऐसे दिया वारदात काे अंजाम : एएसपी ने बताया कि आराेपी छाेटू पिनारा जुआ-सट्टा खेलने का आदी है। उसके खिलाफ पहले से पांच मुकदमे भी दर्ज है। जुआ-सट्टा खेलने की लत से वह मकान मालिक के परिवार सहित घर से बाहर जाने पर सूना घर देखकर याेजनाबद्ध तरीके से वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। जुआ-सट्टा में बड़ी राशि हारने पर मालिक के घर काे सूना देखकर वारदात काे अंजाम दे दिया। अाराेपी से घर से चुराई साेने की 18 चूड़ियां, 7 साेने के कड़े, 3 साेने के ब्राॅसलेट, 17 साेने की अंगूठियां, 3 जाेड़ी साेने की इयरिंग, 2 साेने की चेन, 3 साेने के सेट, एक साेने की चेन लाॅकेट व 2.68 लाख रुपए बरामद किए है। शेष राशि की बरामदगी के प्रयास जारी है। पता लगाया जा रहा है कि वारदात काे उसने अकेले अंजाम दिया या किसी की मदद ली है।

बाबा रामदेव की 5 किलाे चांदी की मूर्ति एवं डेढ़ सौ किलो वजनी पीतल का घंटा चोरी

करेड़ा | उपखंड क्षेत्र में रामपुरिया पंचायत के डेलास गांव के बाबा रामदेव मंदिर में गुरुवार रात चोरी की वारदात हुई। चाेराें ने मुख्य दरवाजे का ताला तोड़कर चांदी के घोड़े पर सवार बाबा रामदेव की 5 किलो वजनी चांदी की मूर्ति व डेढ़ साै किलो पीतल से बना घंटा चुरा लिया। पास में स्थित रामलाल रेगर के मकान से भी बाइक चाेरी हुई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मंदिर के दानपात्र का बाहर का ताला चाेराें ने तोड़ दिया लेकिन अंदर का ताला नहीं टूटने से भेंटराशि बच गई। सुबह पुजारी श्रीराम सालवी पूजा करने गया तब मैन गेट का ताला टूटा हुआ था।

बाबा रामदेव की चांदी की मूर्ति व परिसर में लगा घंटा नहीं था। चाेरी की सूचना पर रायपुर थानाधिकारी नारायणसिंह मय जाब्ते के घटनास्थल पहुंचे। तफ्तीश के दौरान डेलास गांव से एक किलोमीटर दूर लक्ष्मीलाल शर्मा के बाड़े में चितौड़ पासिंग नंबर की बाइक पड़ी मिली। इसे पुलिस थाने ले गई।

