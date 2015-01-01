पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर ने किया उचित मूल्य दुकानों का औचक निरीक्षण:निरीक्षण में बंद मिली राशन की तीन दुकानों के लाइसेंस निलंबित आधार सीडिंग की धीमी प्रगति पर असंतोष

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
उपभोक्ता पखवाडा के तहत कलक्टर शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते और जिला रसद अधिकारी टीसी मीणा ने प्रवर्तन स्टॉफ के साथ शनिवार को उचित मूल्य दुकानों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान शहर में बंद मिली तीन दुकानों के लाइसेंस कलक्टर के निर्देश पर रसद अधिकारी ने निलम्बित कर दिए। रसद अधिकारी ने बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान आरके कॉलोनी के वार्ड 25 में संजय पोखरना, आरसी व्यास कॉलोनी वार्ड 42 में श्याम लाल पुरोहित व वार्ड 44 में जगदीश चन्द्र गर्ग की दुकानें शाम 3-4 बजे बन्द मिली।

उपभोक्ताओं को राशन सामग्री का वितरण नहीं हुआ। कलक्टर ने दुकानें बन्द मिलने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की। तीनों दुकानदारों के विरूद्ध विभागीय प्रकरण दर्ज कर निलंबन करने के निर्देश दिए। उनके निर्देश पर तत्काल कार्यवाही करते हुए लाइसेंस निलम्बित कर दिए गए।

इसके अलावा मांडल तहसील के संतोकपुरा में किशन जोशी तथा कीर खेडा में बंशीलाल कीर की उचित मूल्य दुकान का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। सांगानेरी गेट स्थित भू-अभिलेख कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। यहां पर उन्होंने डीआईएलआरएमपी योजना के तहत भीलवाड़ा तहसील के नक्शों के डिजिटलाइजेशन के कार्य का अवलोकन कर उपस्थित पटवारी, भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। भीलवाड़ा तहसीलदार उनके साथ उपस्थित थे।

दो ई-मित्र पर रेट लिस्ट नही होने पर नोटिस, पेनल्टी लगाई
कलेक्टर ने शनिवार को शहर और मांडल तहसील क्षेत्र में ई-मित्र कियोस्क का निरीक्षण किया। ई-मित्र पर निर्धारित दरों के प्रदर्शन, दरों के अनुरूप ट्रांजेक्शन, आवंटित कियोस्क के स्थान के अनुरूप कार्य संचालन तथा जन आधार कार्ड संबंधी प्राप्त शिकायतों को लेकर उन्होंने जरूरी निर्देश दिए। सूचना एंव प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक एसडी व्यास ने बताया कि दो ईमित्र पर रेट लिस्ट तथा ब्रांडेड बैनर नहीं होने पर नोटिस दिया। नियमानुसार पेनल्टी आरोपित की।

