पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

व्यवसाय की खबर:शारदा एवरग्रीन पार्क में विला बुिकंग पर छूट

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पसंद किए विला पर 10% की छूट
  • 36.51 लाख से आवास शुरू हैं

शारदा एवरग्रीन पार्क के बेहतरीन डिजाइन एवं नक्शे से तैयार प्रीमियम विला शहरवासियों की पहली पसंद बने हुए हैं। शहरवासियों ने यहां नवरात्रि में उत्साह के साथ साइट विजिट किया और नवरात्रि स्पेशल ऑफर के तहत अपने पसंद किए विला पर 10% की छूट का लाभ उठाया।

शारदा समूह के एमडी अनिल मानसिंहका ने बताया कि शारदा समूह की पांसल चौराहा स्थित प्राइम लोकेशन के पास शारदा एवरग्रीन पार्क में विभिन्न प्रकार की डिजाइनों एवं नक्शों में प्रीमियम विला उपलब्ध है। यहां पर आवास 36.51 लाख से आवास शुरू हैं।

कॉलोनी में सीसी रोड, अंडर ग्राउंड केबल, जल व्यवस्था, पार्क, सुरक्षा दीवार, सीसी टीवी कैमरे, मंदिर, शॉपिंग काम्पलेक्स आदि सुविधाएं मौजूद हैं।

शारदा समूह ने भीलवाड़ा में दो बड़ी आवासीय योजनाओं की सफलता के बाद चित्तौड़ में रॉयल ग्रीन और रायला में आशियाना आवासीय योजना की शुरुआत की है। दोनों योजनाओं में भी आवासों की बुकिंग जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें