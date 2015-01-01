पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:जिला परिषद; छह वार्डाें में 3-3 और दाे वार्डाें में 4-4 प्रत्याशी हाेने से मुकाबला कड़ा हुआ,34 वार्डों में से 26 में भाजपा कांग्रेस आठ में निर्दलीय बिगाड़ेंगे समीकरण

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
जिला परिषद चुनाव के लिए बुधवार काे नाम वापस लेने के अंतिम दिन दाे प्रत्याशियाें ने नामांकन वापस लिया। इसी के साथ अब तक चार प्रत्याशियाें ने नाम वापस लिए हैं। तीन वार्डाें में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियाें का निर्विराेध निर्वाचन हाेने और नाम वापसी के बाद अब 37 में से 34 वार्डाें में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियाें की आमने-सामने टक्कर हैं।

आठ वार्डाें में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हाेने के कारण कांग्रेस व भाजपा के समीकरण गड़बड़ा गए हैं। छह वार्डाें में एक-एक निर्दलीय हाेने से यहां तीन-तीन प्रत्याशी हाे गए हैं जबकि दाे वार्डाें में दाे-दाे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हाेने के कारण चार-चार प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हाे गए हैं। वार्ड 13 और 26 में चार-चार प्रत्याशी हाेने के कारण दाेनाें वार्डाें में मुकाबला सबसे टफ हाे गया है।

जिला परिषद

नामांकन/अभ्यर्थी: 140/130 खारिज नामांकन: 54 वैध नामांकन: 86 अभ्यर्थी: 85 नाम वापसी: 04 निर्विरोध: 03 प्रतिद्वंद्वी अभ्यर्थी: 78नामांकन/अभ्यर्थी:1255/1142 खारिज नामांकन: 482 वैध नामांकन: 773 अभ्यर्थी: 755 नाम वापसी: 103 निर्विरोध: 01

जिला परिषद चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के एक प्रत्याशी की ओर से नामांकन नहीं करने और दाे के नामांकन खारिज हाेने के बाद बुधवार काे तीनाें वार्डाें में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियाें के निर्विराेध निर्वाचन की घाेषणा जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी की ओर से हाे गई। इधर, जिले के स्थानीय भाजपा पदाधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि इसके लिए अब एक-दूसरे काे जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे हैं।

इस किरकिरी के बाद प्रदेश नेतृत्व ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए जिलाध्यक्ष लादूलाल तेली, संगठन के जिला प्रभारी निदेश भट्ट और पंचायती राज चुनाव की जिला प्रभारी अनीता भदेल से रिपाेर्ट तलब की है। चुनाव की जिला प्रभारी अनीता भदेल ने कहा कि तीनाें वार्डाें में मानवीय भूल और जल्दबाजी के कारण यह स्थिति बनी है, लेकिन इसके लिए जिम्मेदारी तय की जाएगी। जिला परिषद के वार्ड 11 में भाजपा ने रतन कंवर काे टिकट

दिया, लेकिन उसने जिला परिषद के बजाय सुवाणा पंचायत समिति के वार्ड आठ में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन कर दिया। वार्ड 11 का अधिकांश एरिया सहाड़ा विधानसभा के अधीन आता है। इसकाे लेकर अब नेताओं में आपसी खींचतान शुरू हाे गई है।

वार्ड 35 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में लहरी देवी गुर्जर ने नामांकन भरा लेकिन उनके नामांकन के साथ सिक्याेरिटी राशि की रसीद नहीं हाेने के कारण नामांकन खारिज हाे गया। इस कारण तीनाें वार्ड में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी निर्विराेध चुनाव जीत गए। एक साथ कांग्रेस के तीन सदस्याें का निर्विराेध निर्वाचन पहली बार हुआ है। जिला परिषद में 37 वार्ड हैं। जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए बहुमत का आंकड़ा 19 सदस्य का है। इस लिहाज से अब कांग्रेस काे जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए 16 सदस्य ही और चाहिए।

