जन आवास योजना का निरीक्षण:तय समय पर घर नहीं बनाए, ठेकेदार पर जुर्माना...बकायादारों के आवंटन रद्द होंगे

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • यूआईटी सेक्रेट्री मुख्यमंत्री जन आवास योजना का निरीक्षण किया

हरणी खुर्द में मुख्यमंत्री जन आवास योजना का गुरुवार को यूआईटी सेक्रेट्री संजय शर्मा ने मौका निरीक्षण किया। आवास निर्माण के काम में ढिलाई बरतने पर ठेकेदार के समक्ष नाराजगी व्यक्त की।

उन्होंने गुणवत्ता के साथ काम में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए। काम में देरी हाेने पर ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी करने एवं पेनल्टी लगाने के लिए भी निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने एसई रामेश्वर शर्मा एवं एईएन जीतराम जाट से कहा कि जिन आवंटियों ने आवास का पूरा पैसा जमा करा दिया, उन्हें आवास का कब्जा सौपने की कार्यवाही प्रारंभ की जाए।

वहीं, जिन आवंटियों ने अभी तक पूरा पैसा जमा नहीं करवाया है। उन्हें राशि जमा कराने के लिए नोटिस जारी करने के लिए कहा। निर्धारित अवधि में राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर आवंटन निरस्त किया जाएगा। इस दौरान उन्होंने विभिन्न आवास में जाकर निर्माण कार्य का मुआयना किया।

हरणी महादेव रोड पर सीएम आवास योजना के तहत हरणी खुर्द में 848 आवास बनाए जा रहे हैं। 608 ईडब्लुएस व 240 एलआईजी के आवास है। ठेकेदार को 1 जून 2016 को काम प्रारंभ कर 1 दिसंबर 2020 को काम पूरा करना है।

लेकिन अधिकारियों के निरीक्षण में सामना आया कि अभी तक करीब 10 से 20 फीसदी काम बाकी है। धीमी गति से चल रहे काम को लेकर यूआईटी एक बार पहले भी ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी कर चुकी है।

यूआईटी ने नीलामी तिथि दूसरी बार बढ़ाई

यूआईटी ने गुरूवार को ऑनलाइन नीलामी की अंतिम तिथि दूसरी बार बढ़ाते हुए 20 नवंबर निर्धारित कर दी है। अब तक करीब आठ करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगा चुके हैं।

यूआईटी सेक्रेट्री संजय शर्मा के मुताबिक, यूआईटी की विभिन्न योजनाओं में आवासीय व व्यवसायिक भूखंडों की ऑनलाइन नीलामी सूचना 12 सितंबर को जारी की गई थी। जिसमें नीलामी प्रारंभ होने की तिथि 21 सितंबर से 7 अक्टूबर निर्धारित की गई।

कोरोना संक्रमण एवं अधिक से अधिक व्यक्ति योजना में लाभांवित हो इसके लिए नीलामी तिथि 30 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ाई गई थी। नीलामी प्रभारी रविश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि लोगों के रुझान को देखते हुए अब अंतिम तिथि 20 नवंबर सुबह 11 बजे तक बढ़ा दी गई। अमानत राशि 19 नवंबर शाम 5 बजे तक जमा कराई जा सकेंगी।

