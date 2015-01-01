पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:कोरोना के कारण सीए परीक्षाओं में देश में 46 फीसदी और भीलवाड़ा में 32% ने विकल्प चयन स्कीम में किया आवेदन

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • 21 जनवरी से परीक्षा, आईसीएआई की वेबसाइट https://www.icai.org/ पर देख सकते हैं कार्यक्रम

कोरोना का विकराल रुप से परीक्षा प्रभावित हुई है, लेकिन इसका समुचित समाधान सिर्फ इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट ऑफ इंडिया (आईसीएआई) ने निकाला है। कोरोना के चलते नवंबर में हुई परीक्षा में 46 स्टूडेंट्स ने जनवरी में परीक्षा देने का विकल्प चुना है। नवंबर में आयोजित परीक्षा में देशभर से 4 लाख 72 हजार स्टूडेंट्स में से 217120 स्टूडेंट्स ने फिर से परीक्षा देने का विकल्प चुना है।

भीलवाड़ा में यह संख्या 564 स्टूडेंट्स है। ये वो स्टूडेंट्स है जो 7 जनवरी से शुरू हो रही परीक्षाओं में शामिल होंगे। परीक्षाएं 2 बजे से शुरू होगी। फाउंडेशन के पेपर 3 व 4 दो घंटे के रहेंगे और इनमें रीडिंग टाइम नहीं दिया जाएगा। अन्य पेपर्स में 15 मिनट का रीडिंग टाइम मिलेगा। इसी तरह फाइनल न्यू स्कीम में पेपर 6 (इलेक्टिव) 4 घंटे का रहेगा और यह दोपहर बाद 2 से 6 बजे होगा। अन्य सभी पेपर 3 घंटे के रहेंगे।

नवंबर में परीक्षा दे चुके भीलवाड़ा स्टूडेंट्स
परीक्षा संख्या
सीए फाइनल 618
आईपीसीसी 590
फाउंडेशन 554

परीक्षाओं का यह रहेगा शेड्यूल
फाउंडेशन : 21, 23, 25 व 28 जनवरी, 2021 (पेपर 3 व 4 के लिए 2-2 घंटे ही मिलेंगे।)
इंटरमीडिएट : (ओल्ड और न्यू स्कीम)
ग्रुप-I : 22, 24, 27 और 29 जनवरी, 2021
ग्रुप-II: 1, 3,5 और 7 फरवरी, 2021
फाइनल : (ओल्ड और न्यू स्कीम)
ग्रुप-I : 21, 23, 25 और 28 जनवरी, 2021
ग्रुप-II: 30 जनवरी, 2, 4 और 6 फरवरी, 2021

आईसीएआई ने इसलिए निकाली थी विकल्प वाली योजना
आईसीएआई ने कोविड 19 के संक्रमण या अन्य कारणों से परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 19 नवंबर को ऑप्ट-आउट स्कीम (विकल्प चयन) की घोषणा की थी। इसके तहत ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जो स्वयं कोरोना या उस जैसे लक्षणों से पीड़ित है या फिर उनके परिवार का कोई व्यक्ति कोरोना से पीड़ित है। ऐसी दशा में अगर वह सभी परीक्षाएं या कुछ परीक्षाएं नहीं दे पा रहा है तो विकल्प चयन(ऑप्ट आउट) स्कीम के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है। विकल्प चयन करने वालों की परीक्षाएं अब 21 जनवरी से कराने की घोषणा हुई है।

आधे स्टूडेंट्स इसलिए परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या में होगी कमी...भीलवा़ड़ा आईसीेेएआई के अध्यक्ष सीए नवीन कोगटा ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण नवंबर में आयोजित परीक्षा में पहली बार पांच परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए थे। एक कक्ष में 12 स्टूडेंट्स और एक केंद्र पर 150 स्टूडेंट्स से अधिक पर रोक थी। इस बार देश में औसतन 46 प्रतिशत और भीलवाड़ा में 32 प्रतिशत ने जनवरी में परीक्षा देने का विकल्प चुना है। कम स्टूडेंट्स के कारण इस बार परीक्षा केंद्र कम होने की संभावना है। स्टूडेंट्स ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://www.icai.org/ पर परीक्षा कार्यक्रम देख सकते हैं।

