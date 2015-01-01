पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:55 साल आयु के कार्मिकों की ड्यूटी नहीं लगाने से अब हर कर्मचारी दो चरणों में चुनाव करवाएगा

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • पहले चरण वाले कार्मिक की तीसरे में एवं दूसरे वाला कार्मिक फिर जाएगा चौथे चरण में

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति के मतदान दल में इस बार प्रत्येक कार्मिक को दो-दो बार जाना होगा। पहले चरण में जाने वाले कार्मिक की तीसरे चरण में फिर से ड्यूटी लगेंगी। इसी प्रकार, दूसरे चरण में चुनाव कराने वाले कर्मचारी को चौथे चरण के मतदान दल में शामिल किया जाएगा। ऐसी स्थिति चुनाव कार्य में 55 साल से अधिक आयु के कार्मिकों को नियुक्त नहीं करने के आदेश से उत्पन्न हुई। कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक, 55 साल से अधिक आयु एवं गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त कार्मिक के कोरोना पीड़ित होने की अधिक आशंका रहती है।

गंभीर रोग के मामले में मेडिकल टीम की रिपोर्ट ही मान्य होगी। पहले चरण के चुनाव में 628 केंद्रों पर 3140, दूसरे चरण के 523 मतदान केंद्रों पर 2615, तीसरे चरण के 387 मतदान केंद्रों पर 1935 एवं अंतिम चरण में 427 मतदान केंद्रों पर 2135 कर्मचारी नियोजित होंगे।

चुनाव प्रशिक्षण 10 नवंबर से
पंचायती राज चुनाव के लिए मतदान दल के कार्मिकों को 10 नवंबर से प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। पहले एवं तीसरे चरण में शामिल होने वाले कार्मिकों का प्रशिक्षण 10 नवंबर से आयोजित होगा। इसी प्रकार, दूसरे एवं चौथे चरण के चुनाव के लिए प्रशिक्षण 17 एवं 18 नवंबर को होगा। नगर परिषद व सेमुमा बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में प्रत्येक दिन सुबह 9 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक पहला बैच एवं दोपहर 1:30 बजे से शाम 5:30 बजे तक दूसरे बैच काे प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

23 को मतदान का पहला चरण
जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति चुनाव का पहला चरण 23 नवंबर को होगा। इस दिन बिजौलिया, मांडलगढ़, कोटड़ी एवं जहाजपुर पंचायत समिति के चुनाव होंगे। इसी प्रकार, दूसरा चरण 27 नवंबर को शाहपुरा, बदनौर, हुरड़ा एवं बनेड़ा पंचायत समिति में मतदान होगा। तीसरा चरण का चुनाव करेड़ा, मांडल एवं आसींद पंचायत समिति का 1 दिसंबर को होगा। चौथे चरण का चुनाव रायपुर, सुवाणा एवं सहाड़ा पंचायत समिति में 5 दिसंबर को होगा।

