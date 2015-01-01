पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम में बदला:सुबह ऐसा कोहरा कि 40 मीटर के आगे कुछ नहीं दिखा, दिनभर बादल छाए बढ़ेगी सर्दी

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
जिले में शनिवार सुबह काेहरा हाेने के बाद भी रात का तापमान थाेड़ा सा बढ़ गया। दिनभर बादल छाए रहे, जिससे तापमान में गिरावट नहीं हुई। शनिवार काे सुबह करीब 8 बजे तक काेहरा छाया रहा। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से मौसम में यह बदलाव हो रहा है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार माैसम साफ रहने पर ही रात का तापमान घटेगा। शनिवार सुबह काेहरा हाेने से 40 मीटर के बाद कुछ भी दिखाई नहीं दिया।

सुबह 8 बजे तक काेहरा छाया रहा। शनिवार काे अधिकतम 25 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री रहा। आर्द्रता सुबह 98 व शाम 57 काे प्रतिशत रही। शुक्रवार काे अधिकतम 24.4 व न्यूनतम तापमान 13.7 डिग्री था। गुरुवार काे अधिकतम 30.7 व न्यूनतम 11.5 डिग्री था। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार एक दाे दिन में रात का तापमान घटने की संभावना है।

इसलिए बदलाव आया मौसम में...अभी हवा का रूख पश्चिमी व दक्षिणी है। अरब सागर में डिप्रेशन बना है, इससे गुजरात, एमपी, राजस्थान व यूपी की तरफ हवाओं के साथ बादल व नमी पहंुची। इससे कहीं तेज तो कहीं हल्की बारिश हुई। दक्षिणी हवाएं गर्म हैं तथा उनके साथ नमी आ रही है। वहीं पश्चिमी हवाएं सूखी व ठंडी हैं। ऐसे में यहां कनवर्जन जोन बना है। बादल-नमी एकत्र होने लगे हैं। इससे बारिश-बौछारों की संभावनाएं बन रही है।

