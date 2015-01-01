पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली मनाेरथ:पहली बार चारभुजानाथ पहनेंगे 3 किलाे स्वर्ण व रजत से बनी पाेशाक

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • बड़ा मंदिर में विराजित भगवान के लिए काेटड़ी व नाथद्वारा के कारीगरों ने बनाई पाेशाक, 324 ग्राम साेना व चांदी का उपयाेग

श्री माहेश्वरी समाज श्री चारभुजा मंदिर ट्रस्ट द्वारा दीपावली पर दो दिवसीय अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। 289 वर्ष में पहली बार यहां विराजित भगवान चारभुजानाथ काे करीब 3 किलाे स्वर्ण व रजत निर्मित पोशाक धारण कराई जाएगी। भक्त दीपावली व अन्नकूट के दिन दर्शन कर सकेंगे।

पाेशाक काेटड़ी व नाथद्वारा के कारीगरों से तैयार करवाई है। ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष उदयलाल समदानी, मंत्री रामस्वरूप सामरिया, रामेश्वर तोषनीवाल, रामपाल लाठी, बद्रीलाल, सुनील सोनी आदि ट्रस्टियों की मौजूदगी में बैठक हुई। इसमें दोे दिवसीय अन्नकूट उत्सव मनाने की चर्चा हुई।

मीडिया प्रभारी महावीर समदानी ने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन सुबह 5 बजे मंगला आरती, 9 बजे शृंगार दर्शन, 11 बजे राजभोग एवं आरती, 6:30 बजे संध्या आरती एवं 9:30 बजे शयन आरती हाेगी। दूसरे दिन सभी दर्शन व आरती पहले दिन जैसे ही रहेगी। शाम 6 बजे आरती कर ठाकुरजी काे अन्नकूट का भोग लगाया जाएगा।

खासियत... पाेशाक धारण कराने से हर अंग साेने सा चमकेगा
भगवान काे स्वर्ण पोशाक धारण कराने पर 3 फीट ऊंचाई की चारभुजानाथ की प्रतिमा का हर अंग साेने से चमकेगा। मीडिया प्रभारी महावीर समदानी ने बताया कि ट्रस्ट की मीटिंग में भगवान को स्वर्ण पोशाक धारण कराने का प्रस्ताव रखा, जिसे ट्रस्ट मंत्री रामस्वरूप सामरिया, चंद्रसिंह तोषनीवाल, रामेश्वर तोषनीवाल, राकेश पटवारी आदि ने स्वीकार किया था। उसके बाद स्वर्ण पोशाक बनाने की तैयारियां शुरू की गई। स्वर्ण पोशाक भगवान को विशेष अवसरों पर ही पहनाई जाएगी। शेष दिनों में पोशाक बैंक लॉकर में रहेगी।

इतिहास... 1703 में रखी गई थी मंदिर की नींव
मीडिया प्रभारी महावीर समदानी ने बताया कि उपलब्ध अभिलेख के अनुसार श्रीचारभुजा मंदिर का निर्माण तत्कालीन मेवाड़ महाराणा सज्जन सिंह के समय सदाराम देवपुरा माहेश्वरी निवासी उदयपुर ने कराया। मंदिर की नींव विक्रम संवत 1760 ई सन 1703 में रखी गई। उसी दिन से निर्माण शुरू होकर विक्रम संवत 1788 ई सन 1731 में पूरा हुआ।

9 मई 1731 को भगवान चारभुजा की मूर्ति प्रतिष्ठा हुई। सदाराम देवपुरा ने 26 साल तक सेवा पूजा व व्यवस्था के बाद मंदिर तथा उससे संबंधित संपदाओं को 2 अगस्त, 1757 को माहेश्वरी समाज के पंचों को सौंपा। करीब 100 साल बाद 1913, 1915 में केशवराम झंवर ने मंदिर के सामने 25 फीट ऊंचे नकारखाने का निर्माण कराया। मंदिर की व्यवस्था व संपत्ति की देखरेख के लिए 1964 में श्रीमाहेश्वरी समाज चारभुजा मंदिर ट्रस्ट का गठन कर 1966 में देवस्थान विभाग में ट्रस्ट का पंजीकरण करवाया।

