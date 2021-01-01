पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नया नियम:राज्य में बजरी दहर रोकने के उद्देश्य से और विकल्प के लिए सरकार ने लागू की एम सैंड पाॅलिसी

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब हर सरकारी निर्माण काम में 25% एम सैंड जरूरी, 50% भी उपयाेग ले सकते हैं, इसका रवन्ना देने पर ठेकेदार का बिल पास

राज्य सरकार ने प्रेदश में बजरी का विकल्प बने एम सैंड के लिए नई पाॅलिसी जारी कर दी है। इसके मुताबिक अब प्रदेश में हर सरकारी निर्माण कार्य में बजरी की मात्रा का न्यूनतम 25 प्रतिशत एम सैंड उपयाेग में लेना हाेगा। यह पाॅलिसी 25 जनवरी से प्रदेश में लागू हुई है। 25 जनवरी के बाद प्रदेश में सरकारी निर्माण कार्याें के लिए हाेने वाले नए वर्क ऑर्डर में ठेकेदाराें काे 25 प्रतिशत एम सैंड का उपयाेग अनिवार्य रूप से करना है।

उपलब्धता के आधार पर ठेकेदार 50 प्रतिशत तक भी उपयाेग कर सकते हैं। यह नियम सभी सरकारी विभागाें के निर्माण कार्याें पर लागू हाेगा। काम पूरा हाेने पर ठेकेदार की ओर से बिलाें के साथ 25 प्रतिशत एम सैंड उपयाेग करने का रवन्ना लगाने पर ही बिल पास किए जाएंगे। इसके बगैर बिल राेक दिए जाएंगे।

25 प्रतिशत एम सैंड के उपयाेग की बाध्यता उन्हीं निर्माण कार्याें के लिए हाेगी जिनमें 100 किलाेमीटर परिधि में एम सैंड बनाने वाली इकाई है।

धुली हुई एम सैंड असली, क्रेशर डस्ट में धूल ही धूल...एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि बड़े प्लांट पर पूरी प्रक्रिया से पत्थराें काे पीस कर बनाई गई एम सैंड असली है जबकि कई लाेग सामान्य क्रेशर से भी पत्थर पीसकर मार्केट में एमस सैंड बेच रहे हैं।

सामान्य क्रेशर से बनने वाली असली एम सैंड में अधिकांश धूल ही धूल हाेती है। क्रेशर पर बनने वाली धूल वाली एम सैंड के उपयाेग से निर्माण कार्य घटिया क्वालिटी का हाेता है, जाे कभी भी टूट सकते हैं।

असली एम सैंड में पत्थराें काे सात तरह की मशीन से पीसकर, छानकर व धाेकर बनाया जाता है। इसकी धुलाई हाईड्राेसाइक्लाेन से हाेने से इसमें मिट्टी की मात्रा शून्य हाे जाती है। जबकि सामान्य क्रेशर से बनने वाली एम सैंड की धुलाई नहीं हाेने से उसमें अधिकांशतया मिट्टी की मात्रा ही हाेती है।

असली एम सैंड के उपयाेग से 10-15% सीमेंट की बचत...राज्य सरकार की एक रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार प्रदेश में 70 मिलियन टन बजरी की मांग है। अभी एम सैंड की 20 बड़ी यूनिट जयपुर, जोधपुर और भरतपुर में काम कर रही हैं। इनमें 20 हजार टन एम सैंड का ही निर्माण हो रहा है।

जिले में काराेई के नजदीक भी एक एम सैंड इकाई की शुरुआत हुई है। एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक एम सैंड के उपयाेग से 10 से 15 प्रतिशत सीमेंट की बचत हाे सकती है। निर्माण और प्लास्टर के काम के लिए एम सैंड अलग अलग हाेती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser