खीर प्रसाद व दमा की दवा का वितरण:दमा की दवा का आज निशुल्क वितरण

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
राधा-कृष्ण मंदिर पर 30 तारीख को शरद-पूर्णिमा महोत्सव व दमा की दवा निशुल्क वितरित की जाएगी। राधा कृष्ण मंदिर विवेकानंद नगर पर शरद महोत्सव में पुजारी श्यामसुंदर आचार्य, गिरधर आचार्य ने बताया कि रात्रि 12 बजे खीर प्रसाद व दमा की दवा का वितरण किया जाएगा।

सुमंगल सेवा संस्थान द्वारा निशुल्क मास्क व थैले वितरण किया जाएगा। दमा की दवा के लिए 30 तारीख सुबह 7 बजे से शाम चार बजे तक मंदिर पर रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जाएगा। जो रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाएंगे उन्हें ही दवा वितरित की जाएगी।

