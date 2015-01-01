पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मसभा:हाथाें की लकीराें से नहीं मेहनत करने से ही बदलेगा इंसान का भाग्य: सुकन मुनि

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • काराेई के पास विनायक विद्यापीठ में धर्मसभा में बाेले प्रवर्तक सुकन मुनि

हाथाें की लकीराें से नहीं मेहनत करने वालाें से ही इंसान का भाग्य बदल सकेगा। हाथ की लकीरों के भरोसे रहकर इंसान परिश्रम करना छोड़ देगा तो जीवन में सफलता नही मिलने वाली है। प्रयत्न और परिश्रम करने वाले मानव का ही भाग्य बदल सकता है। यह बात बुधवार काे काराेई के पास विनायक विद्यापीठ संस्थान का अवलाेकन करने के बाद आयाेजित धर्मसभा में कही। धर्मसभा में अमृत मुनि,महेश मुनि आदि जैन संताें ने कहा कि विद्या वह खजाना हैं, जिसे न ताे काेई खरीद सकता है और नहीं काेई चुरा कर ले जा सकता है।

मीडिया प्रभारी सुनिल चपलोत ने बताया कि विनायक विद्यापीठ के संस्थापक देवेंद्र कुमावत व जिला परिषद सदस्य शैलेन्द्र सिंह राणावत, बलवीर सिंह चुंडावत, सुग्रीव सिंह राणावत के साथ ही गंगापुर जैन समाज के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि हमारी किस्मत अच्छी है, जाे हमें घर बैठे ही संतों के दर्शन के साथ-साथ आशीर्वाद व सानिध्य मिला। प्रवर्तक सुकन मुनि अपने शिष्यों के साथ गुरुवार काे गंगापुर तथा शुक्रवार को पोटलां पहुंचेंगे तथा वहां हाेने वाली धर्मसभाओं में धर्म का संदेश देंगे।

