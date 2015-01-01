पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेल्पलाइन:पुलिस जवानों को तनाव से बचाने के लिए शुरू की हेल्पलाइन, परिजन भी सहायता ले सकेंगे

भीलवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
प्रदेश में पुलिसकर्मियों को तनाव से बचाने के लिए राजस्थान पुलिस मुख्यालय जयपुर पर हेल्पलाइन स्थापित की गई है। राजस्थान पुलिस के अधिकारी, पुलिसकर्मी, अन्य स्टॉफ कर्मचारी और पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजन भी इस सुविधा का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। पुलिसकर्मी आम ताैर पर 12 घंटे से भी ज्यादा लंबी ड्यूटी करते हैं। लगातार ड्यूटी के कारण उन्हें छुट्टी मिलना ताे दूर विश्राम या मनोरंजन आदि के लिए समय नहीं मिलता। इसके कारण पुलिसकर्मियों के हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज, अवसाद जैसे रोगों से ग्रसित होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। इन समस्याओं का समय पर निदान कर गंभीर परिणामों से बचाने के लिए पुलिस मुख्यालय में 0141-2821500 नंबर पर हेल्पलाइन स्थापित की गई। हेल्पलाइन कार्यालय दिवस में सुबह 10.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक कार्यरत रहेगी।

तनाव में जान गंवा चुके हैं कई पुलिसकर्मी
पुलिसकर्मियाें के लिए तनावग्रस्त हाेना काेई नई बात नहीं है। बीते 10 महीनाें में प्रदेश में आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मी तनाव के चलते जान गंवा चुके हैं। जिला मुख्यालय पर सीआईडी जाेन में कार्यरत एएसअाई सुरेन्द्रसिंह भी तनाव के चलते करीब 4 महीने लापता हाेने के बाद बागाैर के पास उनका शव मिला था। उन्हाेंने जहरीले पदार्थ का सेवन कर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। इसी तरह, प्रदेश में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर विष्णुदत्त विश्नाेई की आत्महत्या का प्रकरण भी काफी चर्चित रहा था।

तनाव या काेई बीमारी हाे ताे हेल्पलाइन की लें मदद
पुलिसकर्मियों को मानसिक तनाव एवं अन्य रोगों से बचाव एवं उपाय संबंधी जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए पुलिस मुख्यालय पर शुरू की गई हैल्पलाइन मददगार साबित हाेगी। इसके अलावा जिले में भी पुलिसकर्मियाें काे यदि किसी तरह का तनाव हाे या काेई बीमारी हाे ताे अपने उच्चाधिकारियाें को अवगत करवाने के साथ ही मुख्यालय की हैल्प लाइन की मदद ले सकते हैं।
गजेंद्रसिंह जाेधा, एडिशनल एसपी, मुख्यालय भीलवाड़ा

