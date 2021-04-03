पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:आठ साल के इंतजार पर शुरू हुआ हाईवे 158 का काम, 2 साल में तैयार हाेगी 116.75 किमी सड़क

बदनौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आखिरकार राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 158 का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हाे गया है। रास, ब्यावर, बदनाैर, आसींद, ब्राह्मणों की सरेरी हाेते हुए मांडल तक के लाेग 8 साल से इस सड़क का काम शुरू हाेने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। सन 2013 में यह मेगा हाईवे स्वीकृत हुआ था।

लेकिन राजनीतिक हित-अहित और तकनीकी पेचीदगियों के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हाे पा रहा था। पहले निर्माण केंद्र सरकार काे करना था। अब वर्ल्ड बैंक ने जिम्मा लिया जाे 498.99 करोड़ रुपए से यह 116.75 किलाेमीटर लंबा हाईवे बनवा रहा है। इसमें 14 ब्रिज, 217 छोटी पुलियाएं, 11 अंडरपास व 27 मोड़ बनाए जाने हैं। सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय परियोजना इकाई ब्यावर के सहायक अभियंता विनयकुमार गहलोत व प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर देवांश नुवाल ने बताया कि तीन अलग-अलग टेंडर दिए गए हैं। इसके निर्माण की समय-सीमा दो साल तय की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें