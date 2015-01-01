पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:गाेद भराई की रस्म मनाकर किया सम्मान

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • शास्त्रीनगर स्थित अहिंसा भवन में जैन संताें के सानिध्य में आयाेजन

शास्त्रीनगर स्थित अहिंसा भवन में जैन संताें की मौजूदगी में वैरागन कनिष्का का सम्मान किया गया। सुकन मुनि ने आशीर्वाद दिया। संघ संरक्षक हेमन्त आंचलिया ने बताया कि दोपहर में प्रवर्तक सुकन मुनि, उप्र प्रवर्तक अमृत मुनि,महेश मुनि, मुकेश मुनि, हरीश मुनि, हितेश मुनि आदि के सानिध्य में वैरागन बहन कनिष्का जैन का सम्मान किया गया। इस दौरान सुकन मुनि ने वैरागन को आशीर्वाद देते हुए कहा कि संयम का पथ तलवार की धार की तरह है। संयम ले लेना आसन है पर पथ पर चलना बडा़ ही दुश्वार हैं। संयम अंगीकार करने वाले का जीवन शुद्ध और पवित्र बन जाता है। इस अवसर पर महावीर भवन नाड़ी मोहल्ला से साध्वी रक्षा और महासाध्वी रजनी ने भी वैरागन को आशीर्वाद दिया।

संघ संरक्षक आचंलिया, मंत्री रिखबचंद पीपाड़ा, हिम्मत सिंह बापना आदि पदाधिकारियों ने वैरागन का शाॅल, माला तथा गोद भरकर अभिनन्दन किया। मीडिया प्रभारी सुनिल चपलोत ने बताया कि प्रवर्तक सुकन मुनि, उप प्रवर्तक अमृत मुनि के निर्देश तथा संतों की प्रेरणा पर सोमवार को मेवाड़ प्रवर्तक मदन मुनि महाराज का 67वां दीक्षा जयंती तथा डॉक्टर कवि अमरेश मुनि का तृतीय पुण्यतिथि दिवस पर एकासन और गुणगान करके दीक्षा और स्मृति दिवस अहिंसा भवन में मनाया जाएगा।

अरिहंत भवन में कल हाेगी दीक्षा जयंती व वैरागन के तिलक की रस्म
आर के कॉलोनी स्थित अरिहंत भवन के अध्यक्ष अशोक खटोड़ व मंत्री शांतिलाल खमेसरा ने बताया कि रविवार को अरिहंत भवन में चातुर्मास के दौरान विराजित पंजाब महासाध्वी किरणश्री की प्रेरणा पर शास्त्रीनगर से प्रर्वतक सुकन मुनि, अमृत मुनि के नेतृत्व एवं शांति भवन से उप प्रवर्तनी मैना कंवर,नाड़ी मोहल्ला महावीर भवन से साध्वी रक्षा और महासाध्वी रजनी आदि के सानिध्य तथा पंजाब विरांगना महासाध्वी किरणश्री की उपस्थिति में प्रवर्तक मदन मुनि तथा संथारा साधिका स्वर्णकांता की दीक्षा जयंती सयुंक्त रूप से गुणगान के साथ मनाई जाएगी।

वैरागन कनिष्का जैन के संयम अनुमोदना तिलक की रस्म तथा वैरागन व वैरागी भाइयों का संतों और साध्वी मंडल के सम्मुख सामूहिक रूप से सम्मान व अभिनन्दन किया जाएगा।

