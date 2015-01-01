पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेनाकाल में सामाजिक बदलाव:मेवाड़ की मेहमानवाजी; कांस्टेबल परीक्षा देने वाले युवा बने समाजाें के मेहमान

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • अलग-अलग समाज ने अन्य शहरों से परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थियाें के लिए की आवास-भाेजन व्यवस्था

कांस्टेबल बनने के लिए भीलवाड़ा शहर में नाै केंद्र पर करीब 5 हजार अभ्यर्थियाें ने परीक्षा दी। काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते अधिकांश हाेटल, धर्मशालाएं बंद हैं। सर्दी भी शुरू हाे चुकी है। ऐसे में अभ्यर्थियाें काे हमारे शहर काेई परेशानी नहीं हाे इसके लिए पहली बार समाज के स्तर पर पहल हुई है। अपने-अपने समाज के अभ्यर्थियाें के ठहरने, भाेजन-पानी की निशुल्क व्यवस्था की गई। कुछ समाज ने ताे अभ्यर्थियाें काे तय समय पर परीक्षा केंद्र तक पहुंचाने की भी व्यवस्था की। उनके लिए ट्रैक्टर या अन्य वाहन लगाए गए।

इसके लिए समाज के भामाशाहाें ने सहयाेग राशि दी है और युवा व्यवस्थाओं में लगे हैं। मेवाड़ की मेहमानवाजी की परंपरा में यह व्यवस्था परीक्षा के शेष दाेनाें दिन भी रहेगी। समाजाें ने अभ्यर्थियाें काे काेई परेशानी न हाे इसके लिए बस स्टैंड पर भी युवा तैनात किए हैं।

साेशल मीडिया पर माेबाइल नंबर देते हुए ठहरने के स्थान, संबंधित व्यक्ति के बारे में तीन-चार दिन पहले ही जानकारी दी जाने लगी थी। काेराेनाकाल में यह बड़ा सामाजिक बदलाव है। पहले किसी प्रतियाेगी परीक्षा के लिए अभ्यर्थी आते थे ताे अपने स्तर पर हाेटल, धर्मशालाओं या परिचित-रिश्तेदाराें के यहां ठहरते थे। रात में स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड पर ठिठुरते हुए के दृश्य नजर आते थे, जाे इस बार नहीं थे।

ये सिर्फ उदाहरण हैं... विभिन्न समाजाें ने पहली बार ऐसी सकारात्मक पहल की है

जाट समाज: 2 ट्रैक्टर, 8 गाड़ियाें से केंद्र तक पहुंचाया
जाट समाज की ओर से हरणी महादेव में एक धर्मशाला में करीब 250 अभ्यर्थियाें काे ठहराया गया। अभ्यर्थियाें काे ठहरने में परेशानी नहीं हाे इसलिए करीब एक सप्ताह पहले से ही साेशल मीडिया के जरिए ठहरने वाली जगह का प्रचार-प्रसार किया गया। शुक्रवार सुबह परीक्षा के लिए रवाना हाेने से पहले सभी काे नाश्ते में चाय और पाेहे दिए गए।

इसके बाद दाे ट्रैक्टर और आठ गाड़ियाें में अभ्यर्थियाें काे बैठाकर अलग-अलग एग्जाम सेंटर पर छाेड़ा गया। परीक्षा के लिए आने वाले अभ्यर्थियाें के लिए यहां पर तीनाें दिन ठहरने की व्यवस्था की गई है। शुक्रवार रात के खाने में पचकुटा की सब्जी और पूड़ियां बनाई गई।

पारीक/ दाधीच: तीन दिन के लिए 24 घंटे हेल्पलाइन रहेगी
केशव अस्पताल के पास पारीक भवन में करीब 200 अभ्यर्थियाें के ठहरने की व्यवस्था की है। विप्र फाउंडेशन के पश्चिमी क्षेत्र के जिलाध्यक्ष गाेपालकृष्ण पारीक ने बताया कि हैल्पलाइन नंबर 9462761816 पर अभ्यर्थी संपर्क कर सकेंगे। वहीं, राजस्थान ब्राह्मण महासभा और दाधीच समाज न्यास ने आजाद नगर स्थित दधीमति मंदिर में व्यवस्था की। यहां पहले दिन 60 अभ्यर्थी ठहरे। इनके लिए नहाने और साेने की व्यवस्था है।

मीणा समाज: 700 युवा के लिए 4 जगह इंतजाम
मीणा समाज की ओर से हरणी स्थित मीणा समाज छात्रावास, अरिहंत हाॅस्पिटल के सामने, कुंभा सर्किल और पुलिस लाइन में अभ्यर्थियाें के ठहरने की व्यवस्था की गई है। मीणा समाज के छात्रावास में करीब 50 अभ्यर्थी पहले दिन ठहरे हैं। बाकी जगह करीब 100 से 150 अभ्यर्थियाें के ठहरने की व्यवस्था की है। सभी अभ्यर्थियाें के लिए खाने और चाय-नाश्ते की व्यवस्था की है।

समाज की ओर से अलग-अलग जगह पर करीब 700 अभ्यर्थियाें के ठहरने और भाेजन की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके लिए अलग-अलग जगह अलग-अलग समाज के लाेग जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे हैं। इस काम में समाज के युवाओं की भी अहम भूमिका है।

9 केंद्राें पर 6986 अभ्यर्थी हुए शामिल

तीन दिवसीय कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन शुक्रवार काे शहर में बनाए गए 9 परीक्षा केंद्राें पर दाे पारियाें में 6986 परीक्षार्थियाें ने परीक्षा दी। परीक्षा में 9168 परीक्षार्थियाें काे शामिल हाेना था, लेकिन पहले दिन दाेनाें पारियाें में 2182 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा में 76 प्रतिशत परीक्षार्थी ही शामिल हुए। परीक्षा में दूसरे दिन शनिवार काे भी दाेनाें पारियाें में 4584-4584 परीक्षार्थी ही बैठने हैं।

पहली पारी की परीक्षा सुबह 9 से 11 बजे तक तथा दूसरी पारी की परीक्षा दाेपहर 3 से शाम 5 बजे तक हाे रही है। पहली पारी में 4584 अभ्यर्थियों के बजाय 3579 परीक्षार्थी ही परीक्षा देने आए। 1005 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पारी में 4584 अभ्यर्थियों में से 3407 परीक्षार्थी ही परीक्षा देने पहुंचे। इस पारी में भी करीब 1177 अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

