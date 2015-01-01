पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परंपरागत खेती:आईआईटियन ने एक लाख की नौकरी छोड़कर शुरू की स्ट्रोबेरी की खेती,प्रोफेशन ट्रेनिंग लेकर बिना मिट्टी की खेती को अपनाया

भीलवाड़ा32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कन्हैयालाल पिता माधवलाल के साथ।
  • मोतीपुर के कन्हैयालाल बैरवा ने बॉम्बे आईआईटी से ली केमिकल इंजीनियरिंग में डिग्री

(सुनील जोशी).तकनीकि रूप से समृद्ध युवा खेती में रोजगार-कारोबार की संभावना तलाशने में जुटे हैं। ऐसे ही एक युवा हैं मोतीपुर के 30 वर्षीय कन्हैयालाल बैरवा। इन्होंने बॉम्बे आईआईटी से केमिकल इंजीनियरिंग की डिग्री ली है। 2013 में पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद कन्हैयालाल को सोलर पावर प्लांट कंपनी में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर की नौकरी मिली।

इनकी महीने की एक लाख रुपए की जॉब थी। कन्हैयालाल बताते हैं कि वे अपने ही क्षेत्र में कुछ अलग करना चाहते थे। बस मन बनाया और खेती का फैसला किया। तकनीकि जानकारी थी इसलिए परंपरागत खेती को नहीं अपनाकर बिना मिट्टी खेती करने का तरीका ढूंढ़ा। 2019 की शुरुआत में स्ट्रोबेरी की बुआई की। पहली फसल तैयार होते ही लॉकडाउन लग गया। लेकिन हिम्मत नहीं हारी और अब मिर्च उगाई।

कन्हैया का कहना है कि नाैकरी के दाैरान ही हाइड्रोपोनिक्स खेती के बारे में जानकारी मिली। कई विशेषज्ञों से प्रोफेशनल ट्रेनिंग ली। कन्हैया के पिता माधवलाल बैरवा जल ग्रहण विभाग में एक्सईएन हैं। जब भी समय मिलता है वे भी पूरा सहयाेग करते हैं।

बिना मिट्टी की खेती : नारियल के रेशों से बनाते हैं कोकोपिट, इसका बुरादा मिट्टी जगह डालते हैं, जो ज्यादा उपजाऊ, कन्हैया ने बताया कि अभी उन्हाेंने आधा बीघा मिर्च लगा रखी है। साथ ही करीब डेढ़ बीघा में स्ट्राेबेरी की लगाई हुई हैं। अभी स्ट्राेबेरी ताे नहीं आ रही है, लेकिन मिर्च की फसल से कमाई का जरिया बना हुआ है। हाइड्रोपोनिक्स यानि मिट्टी रहित खेती करने के लिए वह कोकोपिट का इस्तेमाल करते हैं।

कोकोपिट को बनाने में नारियल के रेशों का इस्तेमाल होता है। कोकोपीट पौधों की जड़ों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में ऑक्सीजन और पानी लेने में सहायता करता है। इसमें कोकोपिट और फ्लाईट को अनुपात में मिलाते हैं और इसे हाइड्रोपोनिक्स प्लांट की ग्रो बैग में डालते हैं।

लाॅकडाउन में स्ट्राेबेरी काम नहीं आई ताे फेंकी नहीं अपने वाहन से भीलवाड़ा लाकर पुलिस जवानाें व क्वारेंटाइन सेंटराें में दी

कन्हैयालाल का कहना है कि शुरुआत में कई चुनौती आई। सबसे बड़ा समस्या आई लॉकडाउन। 2019 में हाइड्रापाेनिक्स की खेती शुरू की थी। सबसे पहले स्ट्राेबेरी लगाई। स्ट्राेबेरी लगाने के बाद उसकी फसल भी अच्छी हुई बेचने की तैयारी भी कर ली। मार्च में ही फसल तैयार हुई और इसी दाैरान लाॅकडाउन लग गया। फसल काे बेच भी नहीं पाया ताे भीलवाड़ा आकर तत्कालीन कलेक्टर राजेंद्र भट्ट व एसपी हरेंद्र माहावर से मिला। इसके बाद पुलिस कर्मियाें, क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर व अस्पताल में मरीजाें काे लिए दी।

