पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रगति रिपोर्ट:अवैध बिजली कनेक्शन और एक्सीडेंटल जोन चिन्हित करेंकलेक्टर ने संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों से साप्ताहिक प्रगति रिपोर्ट ली

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में मंगलवार को होने वाली विभागीय साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक कलेक्टर शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते की अध्यक्षता में हुई।कलेक्टर ने संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों से साप्ताहिक प्रगति रिपोर्ट ली। बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को अवैध कनेक्शन और ऐसे एक्सीडेटल जोन को चिन्हित करने को कहा जो कि हादसे का कारण बन सकते है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आम जन को सर्विस से संबंधित समस्या ना हो इसके लिए हैल्पलाइन नंबर उपलब्ध कराए। कलेक्टर ने यूआईटी सचिव को रामप्रसाद नड्डा नगर को लेकर 30 तक पट्टे जारी करने के लिए डिमांड नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं कलेक्टर ने बिना अनुमति हेड क्वार्टर छोड़ने वाले अधिकारियों के प्रति नाराजगी जताई व निर्देश दिए कि अधिकारी बिना अनुमति मुख्यालय नहीं छोड़ने अन्यथा अनुशासनात्मक

कारवाई की जाएगी। कलेक्टर ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त से कोरोना के प्रति चल रहे अभियान की प्रगति की रिपोर्ट ली। आरयूआईपी के अधिकारी को रोड़ रिस्टोरेशन के निर्देश दिए व कहा कि, जलदाय विभाग व अन्य विभाग के अधिकारी आपस में समन्वय बैठा कर खुदाई के दौरान कर्मचारी नियुक्त करे जिससे की कोई लाइन ना टूटे और आम-जन को परेशानी ना हो।

सम्पर्क पोर्टल पर दर्ज प्रकरणों की समीक्षा की गई। कलक्टर ने इंडस्ट्रीज इश्यूज को लेकर विभागो को को रायपुर व गंगापुर ब्लाॅक के अटके प्रोजेक्ट की रिपोर्ट पेश करने को कहा। बैठक में एडीएम सिटी रिछपाल सिंह बुरड़क, सीईओ जिला परिषद पुष्करराज शर्मा, यूआईटी सचिव संजय शर्मा, नगर परिषद आयुक्त दुर्गा कुमारी सहित अन्य विभागो के अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें