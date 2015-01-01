पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क वितरण:जन आंदोलन में मास्क वितरण कर दिलाई दो गज की दूरी-मास्क है जरूरी की शपथ

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध जन आंदोलन में कलेक्टर शिवप्रसाद एम नकाते के आदेशानुसार विभिन्न जोन में कार्यक्रम हुए। जोन 6 के समन्वयक व्याख्याता विक्रम सिंह जैन ने बताया कि सोमवार को शास्त्रीनगर, सर्किडेयरी बूथ के पास मास्क वितरण किया गया। डाॅ. अशोक कुमार सिंघल आदि ने वाहनों पर स्टीकर लगाए। जोन 9 और 10 में जनजागरण रैली निकाली।

रैली में जोन 9 समन्वयक राजेंद्र तिवाड़ी, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक राजेश गारु, जमादार राजेश देसाई, एनसीसी कैडेट अमय पाठक, अशोक शर्मा, रफीक मंसूरी, जगदीश कुशवाह, धनराज, मनोज, महावीर, चंद्रप्रकाश व जोन 10 समन्वयक प्रदीप जैन, कैडेट रंजना कुम्हार, लक्षिता राठौड़ शामिल हुईं। जोन 5 की कार्यकर्ता हेमलता अगनानी ने बताया कि सोमवार को पांचवीं बार ऑनलाइन प्रश्नोत्तरी प्रतियोगिता करवाई।

पूर्व पार्षद सुरेश बंब, जोन समन्वयक सांवल ओझा, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक शिवचरण घावरी, व्याख्याता प्रदीप जैन, राजीव नैनावटी, शुभम चंडालिया, शिक्षा गौड़, डिम्पल कंवर, सुरेश पारीक उपस्थित थे।जोन 12 में साेमवार को वार्ड 51 में संतोषी माता मंदिर से मालोला रोड पर पूरी टीम ने रोको-टोको करते हुए मास्क वितरण किया।

पंपलेट के माध्यम से कोरोना से बचाव संबंधी जानकारी दी गई। टीम सदस्यों ने ऑनलाइन क्विज में भी भाग लिया। जाेन कोऑर्डिनेटर व्याख्याता सुनील पोरवाल, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक शिवकुमार घावरी, लाइंस क्लब रूबी, सचिव डॉ. अनीता आर्य, राजेंद्र राठी, कैलाश चावरिया, ललिता विजयवर्गीय, मधुबाला यादव, सागर मल्होत्रा, देवराज गौरण, नितिन गारू, महेश घुसर, कैडेट पवन सांखला, कृष्णा बारेठ, मणिभद्रसिंह उपस्थित थे।
मंगरोप | सहयोग सेवार्थ फाउंडेशन एवं भूरालाल शोभागमल बाबेल चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट की ओर से कोविड के विरुद्ध जन आंदाेलन अभियान के तहत लाेगाें काे जागरूक किया। 500 लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए। सरपंच गोपाल सुवालका, प्रधानाचार्य डॉ. अरविंद जैन, चिकित्सक डॉ. राकेश पांडिया, धर्मीचंद आचार्य आदि ने राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल के कोरोना फाइटर शिक्षकों ने लाेगाें काे दो गज दूरी रखने, मास्क पहनने का संकल्प दिलाया। बड़लियास में भी संस्थान की ओर से मास्क वितरित किए।

