नकली अगरबत्तियां जब्त:पूजा सामग्री में भी मिलावट का संक्रमण, नकली अगरबत्तियों के 4 कॉर्टन जब्त

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

काेतवाली पुलिस ने शहर में एक कंपनी के नाम से नकली अगरबत्ती बनाकर बेचने की सूचना पर एक मकान में दबिश देकर नकली अगरबत्ती के 4 कार्टन जब्त किए हैं।

पुलिस थाने में नई शाम की सब्जी मंडी स्थित खुशबू एजेंसी के प्राेपराइटर अशाेक बांगड़ ने रिपाेर्ट दर्ज करवाई। जिसके अनुसार अशाेक बांगड़ इंदाैर की पवित्र पूजा अगरबत्ती का अधिकृत विक्रेता है।

उसे जानकारी मिली कि केकड़ी निवासी कैलाश अजमेरा रजिस्टर्ड कंपनी पवित्र पूजा अगरबत्ती की काॅपी कर बिना ट्रेड मार्क के डुप्लीकेट माल तैयार करता है।

काेतवाली थाने से एसआई गणपतलाल मय जाब्ता अमरचंद मूंदड़ा के श्याम विहार स्थित मकान पर पहुंचे। वहां अमरचंद मूंदड़ा के घर पर नहीं हाेने की बात कही गई। घर में फाटक के पास 4 कार्टन पड़े मिले।

इनकी तलाशी लेने पर 5, 10 और 20 रुपए कीमत की अगरबत्ती के बड़ी मात्रा में पैकेट भरे मिले। जिन्हें जब्त किया गया। काॅपीराइट एक्ट और धाेखाधड़ी के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच सब इंस्पेक्टर मूलचंद वर्मा काे साैंपी गई।

