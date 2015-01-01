पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंग्लिश कोर्स:एमएलवी कॉलेज में अगले महीने से पढ़ाए जाएंगे ज्वैलरी, वेब डिजाइनिंग व स्पोकन इंग्लिश कोर्स

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के सरकारी कॉलेजों के नियमित विद्यार्थी कर सकते हैं एमएलवी के नए कोर्स में ऑनलाइन
  • प्रदेश के 50 कॉलेजों में शुरू हो रहे नए कोर्स आवेदन

एमएलवी कॉलेज में दिसंबर से चार नए कोर्स शुरू होने जा रहे है। ये कोर्स पारंपरिक नहीं होकर रोजगारमुखी होंगे जिनसे विद्यार्थियों को फायदा होगा। लेकिन यह फायदा सिर्फ कॉलेज के नियमित विद्यार्थियों को ही मिलेगा क्योंकि स्वयंपाठी को अनुमति नहीं है। एमएलवी कॉलेज में चार नए कोर्स में ज्वैलरी डिजाइनिंग, वेब डिजाइनिंग, स्पोकन इंग्लिश एंड कम्यूनिकेशन, योग एवं फिटनेस ट्रेनर है।

एमएलवी कॉलेज प्रदेश के पचास कॉलेज में शुमार है जहां नए नए तरह के कोर्स शुरू होने जा रहे है। एमएलवी महाविद्यालय समेत प्रदेश के 50 कॉलेजों में रोजागारोन्मुखी कौशल विकास के लिए कौशल विकास पाठ्यक्रम इसी दिसंबर से शुरू होंगे। प्रथम चरण में प्रदेश के 50 राजकीय महाविद्यालय को कौशल विकास पाठ्यक्रम शुरू करने के लिए चयनित किया गया।

चयनित कॉलेज में प्रस्तावित पाठ्यक्रमों के साथ रोजागारोन्मुखी कौशल विकास के महत्वपूर्ण पाठ्यक्रम भी आवंटित किए गए। सभी महाविद्यालयों में इन पाठ्यक्रमों को वर्तमान परिस्थिति में ऑनलाइन संचालित किया जाएगा। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की स्थितियां सामान्य होने और प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा अनुमति से ऑफलाइन संचालित होंगे। पाठ्यक्रम में पंजीकरण, पाठ्यक्रम संचालन, मूल्यांकन प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने की समस्त विद्यालय स्तर पर किया जाएगा। पूरी प्रक्रिया कॉलेज में गठित नवाचार एवं कौशल विकास प्रभारी या समिति के माध्यम से कराई जाएगी।

वैसे तो इन पाठ्यक्रमों को निशुल्क आयोजित करवाया जाएगा। इसकी व्यवस्था प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त संस्थाओं या व्यक्तियों से निशुल्क सहयोग के आधार पर अथवा महाविद्यालय स्तर पर करवाया जाएगा। लेकिन जरूरी होने पर प्रशिक्षणार्थियों से छोटी राशि योगदान के रूप में ली जा सकती है। पाठ्यक्रम की अवधि न्यूनतम 2 महीने होगी इन पाठ्यक्रमों को दिसंबर के प्रथम सप्ताह तक शुरू करके फरवरी 2021 के मध्य तक समाप्त करवाया जाएगा।

दीपावली अवकाश के बाद कॉलेज आज खुलेंगे, कोर्स की शुरुआत दिसंबर से
एमएलवी कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. केसी पंचोली ने बताया कि हमने 9 पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजे थे। इनमें चार पाठ्यक्रम चयनित हुए है। जिले में सरकारी कॉलेज के जो भी नियमित विद्यार्थी इन पाठयक्रमों में प्रवेश लेना चाहते है वे रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते है। दीपावली अवकाश के बाद कॉलेज बुधवार से शुरू हो जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही समिति का गठन करके प्रभारी बना देंगे। हर हालत में दिसंबर से कोर्स शुरू हो जाएंगे।

