पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:संकड़ी गलियाें में देर रात तेज गति से दाैड़ती जीप पलटी, मकान के गेट और पाइप काे ताेड़ा

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीप पर राजस्थान सरकार की प्लेट लगी, किसी विभाग में अनुबंध पर लगी थी

शहर के सुभाषनगर क्षेत्र की राजपूत काॅलाेनी में शुक्रवार रात तेज गति से दाैड़ती एक बाेलेराे जीप बेकाबू हाेने के बाद एक कार काे चपेट में लेते हुए मकान की सीढ़ियाें पर चढ़कर पाइप काे ताेड़ने के बाद पलट गई। जीप में सवार लाेग माैके से भाग छूटे। जीप पर राजस्थान सरकार लिखा था, जाे किसी विभाग में अनुबंधित है। हालांकि इस मामले में दूसरे दिन भी किसी ने पुलिस काे रिपाेर्ट नहीं दी।

जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार रात करीब 12.30 बजे एक बाेलेराे जीप सुभाषनगर में टेंपो स्टैंड से आगे राजपूत कॉलोनी की तरफ तेज गति से आई। संकड़ी गली हाेने के बावजूद रफ्तार तेज हाेने से बाेलेराे जीप ड्राइवर के नियंत्रण में नहीं रही।

जीप ने पहले गली में खड़ी एक कार काे टक्कर मारी। इसके बाद गली में ही महिपालसिंह गाैड़ के मकान की सीढ़ियाें पर चढ़ गई, जहां एक गेट काे टक्कर मारने के बाद दीवार के सहारे लगे पाइप काे तोड़ते हुए पलट गई। शनिवार सुबह क्रेन ने आकर जीप काे सीधा किया, लेकिन जीप दाेपहर बाद भी उसी जगह पर क्षतिग्रस्त हालत में पड़ी रही।

बताया जा रहा है कि जीप मालिक की ओर से नुकसान की भरपाई काे लेकर मकान मालिक से समझाैता करने के कारण काेई कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। इधर, इस संबंध में सुभाषनगर थाना प्रभारी पुष्पा कासाेटिया ने बताया कि शनिवार शाम तक भी किसी ने घटना काे लेकर रिपाेर्ट नहीं दी है।

धमाका सुनकर दाैड़ पड़े लाेग, जीप सवार भागे

जीप जैसे ही पाइप काे ताेड़ने के बाद पलटी ताे धमाका हुआ। वहीं महिपालसिंह के मकान के सामने रहने वाले दंपती भी अपने मकान की फाटक पर ताला लगा रहे थे। अचानक हुई घटना से वे भी एकदम सकते में अा गए। धमाके की आवाज सुनकर आसपास रहने वाले लाेग इकट्ठा हाे गए। वहीं जीप में सवार तीन-चार लोग माैके से भाग छूटे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें