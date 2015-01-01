पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Leela Bai, A Krishna Devotee Who Renounced Food For 35 Years, Will Go To Biloda With Thakurji's Procession Today, Tulsiji Will Have Seven Rounds Of Rituals

कन्नौज से खबर:35 साल से अन्न का त्याग करने वाली कृष्ण भक्त लीला बाई आज ठाकुरजी की बारात लेकर बिलोदा जाएंगी, तुलसीजी के संग होगी सात फेरों की रस्म

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • पालकी में विराजित होकर निकलेंगे कृष्ण कन्हैया लाल, कुछ ही भक्तों के बीच मास्क लगाकर फेरे लेंगे

कृष्ण भक्त 50 वर्षीय लीला बाई के घर से बुधवार सुबह 8 बजे भगवान कृष्ण की बारात मंगलवाड़ क्षेत्र के बिलोदा गांव के लिए रवाना होगी। जहां ठाकुरजी तुलसीजी संग सात फेरे लेंगे। बिलोदा में गाजे-बाजे के साथ साध्वी श्यामदास, शिवालय स्थित आश्रम से जुड़े सदस्य व ग्रामीण बारात की अगवानी करेंगे। कोरोना से बचाव का संदेश देने के लिए ठाकुरजी मास्क पहनेंगे।

बारात में सीमित संख्या में भक्त शामिल होंगे। मास्क पहनना व सोशल डिस्टेंस अनिवार्य होगी। बारातियों के लिए और विवाह स्थल पर सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रहेगी। अधिकमास में बिलोदा आश्रम की साध्वी श्यामदास ने कन्नौज में लीला बाई के सामने तुलसी संग भगवान कृष्ण के विवाह का प्रस्ताव रखा। सहमति बनने पर सगाई की रस्म अदा की गई थी। देवउठनी एकादशी पर ठाकुरजी का विवाह तय किया।

रस्म: सगाई में ठाकुरजी के लिए आए चांदी के गहने-बर्तन
अधिकमास में भगवान कृ़ष्ण व तुलसीजी की सगाई की रस्म निभाई। टीका तस्तूर में बिलोदा से ठाकुरजी के लिए करीब 300 ग्राम चांदी के गहने, बर्तन व पोशाक भेंट की। लीला बाई के लिए भी कपड़े आए।

15 साल की उम्र से कृष्ण भक्ति में लीन लीला बाई
महज 15 साल की उम्र में कृष्ण भक्ति की ऐसी लगन लगी कि लीला बाई खाना तक भूल जाती। यही वजह रही कि करीब 35 साल से कृष्ण की आराधना करने वाली लीला बाई अन्न ग्रहण नहीं करती, सिर्फ दूध और फल को प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण करती है। लीला बाई पीहर कन्नौज में रहती है। एक कमरे में भगवान कृष्ण का मंदिर बना रखा है, जहां वे भक्ति में लीन रहती हैं। लीला बाई ने बताया कि गणपति स्थापना के साथ विवाह महोत्सव शुरू हुआ। प्रतिदिन महिला संगीत हुआ।

