पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गाेपाष्टमी:गायों के खिलाने के लिए बनाई 900 किलो लपसी,हरिशेवा आश्रम, रामधाम में गायों का पूजन किया, पशु चिकित्सालय में भी

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गाेपाष्टमी पर रविवार काे विभिन्न संगठनाें ने गायाें-बछड़ों का पूजन कर लपसी, हरा चारा व गुड़ खिलाया। साइकिल रैली निकाली। हरिशेवा उदासीन आश्रम में स्वामी हंसराम उदासीन ने गो पूजन किया। संत मायाराम, राजाराम, गोविंदराम, आश्रम के सचिव हेमंत वच्छानी, बिशनदास आहूजा, पल्लवी वच्छानी, नारायण खटवानी, लक्ष्मी खटवानी मौजूद थे।

श्री रामधाम रामायण मंडल ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष सूर्यप्रकाश मानसिंहका ने बताया कि गोवंश को सजाकर पूजा की। डॉ. रोहित व कविता माहेश्वरी की ओर से 900 किलो लापसी 2 दिन तक खिलाई जाएगी। राष्ट्रीय गाेसेवा संघ की सेविकाओं ने जिला पशु चिकित्सालय के निराश्रित पशु गृह में गोपाष्टमी मनाई। नगर अध्यक्ष किशोर लखवानी ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय गाेसेवा संघ के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राकेश मानसिंहका, जिला अध्यक्ष मुकेश सोनी,

जिला महामंत्री प्रेमलता शर्मा, जिला संगठन मंत्री निर्मला सोनी, मिताली सोनी, दुर्गा शर्मा, सिन्धुसेना की महिला जिलाध्यक्ष रोमा लखवानी उपस्थित थीं। दूदाधारी गाेपाल मंदिर गाेशाला में भगवान काे चावल-चवला का भाेग लगा प्रसाद बांटा गया। पुजारी कल्याण शर्मा के अनुसार शाम काे गायाें का पूजन किया।

साइकिल क्लब व संगठनों की ओर से गोवंश संरक्षण के लिए साइकल रैली निकाली गई
गोवंश संरक्षण के संकल्प के उद्देश्य से विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों के सदस्यों ने साइकिल रैली निकाली। भीलवाड़ा साइकिल क्लब के मीडिया प्रभारी अरुण मुछाल ने बताया कि प्राकृतिक कुल्हड़ ग्रुप, सुमंगल सेवा संस्थान, गायत्री शक्ति पीठ आदि संस्थाओं के सदस्य शामिल हुए। रैली को सुबह 8 बजे आरोग्य भारती के प्रमुख संयोजक लक्ष्मण भावसिंहका, हनुमान अग्रवाल की उपस्थिति में मुखर्जी पार्क से हरी झंडी दिखाई।

गाय के बछड़े को श्वान से बचाया विनोन निमोदिया ने
समाचार पत्र वितरकों ने सुबह 4 बजे गाय के बछड़े को श्वान के चंगुल से बचाकर पशु चिकित्सालय पहुंचाया। समाचार पत्र वितरक संघ के विनोद निमोदिया घर से सुबह 4 बजे शाम की सब्जी मंडी से समाचार पत्र वितरण करने सूचना केंद्र चौराहा आ रहे थे। इसी दाैरान देखा कि बछड़े पर 10-15 श्वान हमला कर रहे थे। निमोदिया ने बछड़े को बचाया तथा नितिन बुलिया व समाचार पत्र वितरक भैरूलाल सिखवाल ने गाेभक्त समाचार पत्र वितरक किशोर लखवानी को सूचना दी। हरिओम विश्नोई के टेपाें से बछड़े को पशु चिकित्सालय पहुंचाया गया।
दाधीच मंडल ने गायाें का पूजन किया ...जिला दाधीच मंडल महिला प्रकोष्ठ की ओर से गाय व बछड़ों की पूजा की। अध्यक्ष कला कुदाल ने बताया कि गायों की रक्षा, संवर्धन एवं सेवा का संकल्प लिया। चंदा दाधीच, मीना पाटोदिया, शांता, रेखा कुदाल, गायत्री उपस्थित थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें