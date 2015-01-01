पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ज्ञापन:लंबित भर्ती पूरी नहीं करने से इस बार मनरेगा संविदाकर्मी मनाएंगे काली दिवाली, ज्ञापन दिया

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनरेगा के संविदा कर्मचारियों ने जिला परिषद के सीईओ काे ज्ञापन दिया

नरेगा कार्मिक संघ ने साेमवार काे जिला परिषद सीईओ काे लंबित भर्तियाें काे पूरा करने की मांग काे लेकर ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि नरेगा में काम कर रहे संविदा कर्मचारियाें की ओर से वर्ष 2013 से लंबित भर्तियाें काे पूरा करने की मांग की जा रही है, लेकिन किसी भी सरकार ने इनकी मांगाें पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। पहले पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार ने भर्तियाें काे लंबित रखा।

इसके बाद गहलोत सरकार ने 5 मार्च 2019 को भर्तियां पूरी करने का एलान किया लेकिन अभी तक नियुक्तियां नहीं दी गई। दिसंबर 2019 में टोंक में तत्कालीन पंचायती राज मंत्री सचिन पायलट के विधानसभा क्षेत्र में नरेगा कर्मचारियाें ने 19 दिन तक क्रमिक आमरण अनशन किया था। इस पर विभाग के पंचायती राज कनिष्ठ लिपिक भर्ती के शेष 10029 पद और 4100 अधिनस्त सेवा के पद पर पुनः नियुक्ति देने की कार्रवाई शीघ्र शुरू करने और 12-15 साल से संविदा पर काम कर रहे कर्मचारियाें के मानदेय वृद्धि एवं स्थानांतरण करने की सहमति की शर्त पर आंदोलन स्थगित किया।

इसके बाद संविदा कर्मचारियाें के स्थानांतरण के लिए आवेदन पत्र विभाग की अाेर से लिए गए। मानदेय वृद्धि के प्रस्ताव भी तैयार किए गए लेकिन कोविड- 19 और अन्य राजनीतिक कारणों से मामला फिर अटक गया। इसलिए नरेगा के सभी संविदा कर्मचारी इस दिवाली काे काली दिवाली के रूप में मनाएंगे। इस दाैरान गौतमचंद साधु, सपना चपलोत, किरण शर्मा, अर्जुन बंजारा, अभिषेक पांडेय आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें