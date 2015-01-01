पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:नेहरू विहार में लगा सोलर पनघट बना माॅडल,बिजली और कर्मचारी की जरूरत नहीं, सेंसर से टंकी खाली होते ही भरेगी

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
नेहरू विहार में लगा सोलर पनघट
  • प्रदेश के चुनिंदा तीन जिलों के प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 10-10 जिलों में आधुनिक पनघट लगाने की योजना

शहर की नेहरू विहार काॅलाेनी में लगा साेलर पनघट भीलवाड़ा के साथ ही 3 अन्य जिलाें के लिए माॅडल है। टाेंक, नागाैर व अजमेर जिलाें में भी ऐसे साेलर पनघट लगेंगे। यह जानकारी पिछले दिनाें भीलवाड़ा पहुंचे अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता अजमेर अनिल जैन ने अधिकारियाें के साथ बैठक व साेलर पनघट काे देखने के बाद कही।

नेहरू विहार के अलावा शहर की 9 और काॅलाेनियाें के साथ ही जिले में 60 साेलर पनघट लगेंगे। पर न ताे बिजली और न ही मेन पावर की आवश्यकता हाेगी। सोलर पनघट के लिए 3 महीने पहले जिले की सातों विधानसभाओं में 70 बोरवेल खुद चुके हैं। साेलर पैनल लगते ही आमजन काे पानी उपलब्ध हाेने लगेगा। साेलर पनघट की स्वीकृति सरकार ने पानी की किल्लत महसूस कर रहे शहर व गांवों के लोगों के लिए

विधायकों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई सूची के आधार पर दी थी। हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 10-10 कॉलोनियों व गांवों में जलदाय विभाग ऐसी जगह सोलर पनघट लगा रहा है, जहां फिलहाल पेयजल की पुख्ता व्यवस्था नहीं है। जलदाय विभाग के एक्सईएन संतपाल सिंह का कहना है कि नेहरू विहार में लगे साेलर पनघट काे अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता अनिल जैन ने माॅडल बताया है।

साेलर पनघट की विशेषता : सौर ऊर्जा से चलने वाले इन पनघट में बिजली और मेन पावर की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। सेंसर लगा होने से टंकी खाली होते ही अपने आप पंप चलने से फिर टंकी भर जाएगी। क्षेत्रवासी टंकी पर लगी टोंटी से पानी भर सकेंगे। पनघट के पास रिचार्ज पिट लगेगी ताकि बहने वाला पानी जमीन में जाएगा। इससे आसपास के क्षेत्र में कीचड़ नहीं होगा। बोरवेल के पास करीब 12 फीट ऊंची टंकी रखी गई। जिस पर करीब 22 फीट ऊंचा सोलर पैनल लगा है। जिससे किसी तरह का खतरा नहीं है। टंकी से पाइप उतार कर टोंटी लगाई, जिससे क्षेत्रवासी पानी भर सकेंगे। इनकी 7 साल तक ठेकेदार एजेंसी देखरेख करेगी।

