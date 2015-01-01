पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव 2020:नंदलाल का नाम था लेकिन जिला प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख एक ही विधानसभा के न हों, इसलिए शंकर गुर्जर बने उप प्रमुख

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा प्रत्याशी काे 24 और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी काे 13 वाेट मिले
  • जिस पार्टी के जितने सदस्य उतने ही दावेदारों को वोट भी

जिला परिषद के वार्ड 25 से भाजपा के जिला परिषद सदस्य शंकरलाल गुर्जर शुक्रवार काे उप जिला प्रमुख चुने गए। गुर्जर काे 24 मत मिले जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जसवंत सिंह काे 13 वाेट मिले। दाेनाें पार्टियाें के इनते ही जिला परिषद सदस्य थे।

उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए वार्ड नंबर पांच से जीते भाजपा के नंदलाल गुर्जर का नाम करीब-करीब फाइनल हाे गया था, लेकिन जिला प्रमुख और उप जिला प्रमुख एक ही विधानसभा सहाड़ा से न हाे जाए इसलिए नंदलाल के बाद मांडलगढ़ क्षेत्र के शंकरलाल गुर्जर काे माैका मिला और भाजपा ने उन्हें उप जिला प्रमुख का दावेदार बना दिया। गुर्जर एबीवीपी व युवा मोर्चा में भी काम कर चुके हैं। जिला प्रमुख व उप जिला प्रमुख का नाम फाइनल करने में जिलाध्यक्ष लादूलाल तेली की सबसे अहम भूमिका रही।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी काे आधा घंटे बाद पीछे के दरवाजे से भेजने पर किया हंगामा
भाजपा नेताओं का आराेप है कि सुबह 11 बजे तक कांग्रेस की ओर से उप जिला प्रमुख का काेई प्रत्याशी जिला परिषद नहीं पहुंचा। एक प्रस्तावक महिला जिला परिषद सदस्य 11:03 बजे तक पहुंचीं। वह दाैड़कर अंदर पहुंचीं ताे जिला परिषद का मुख्य गेट खाेलकर उसकाे अंदर आने दिया। भाजपा नेताओ के हंगामे के कारण पहले ताे उसे बाहर निकाल दिया गया लेकिन 11:10 बजे बाद जिला परिषद के अंदर से आवाज आईं कि प्रस्तावक काे वापस भेजाे। इसके बाद उसे वापस भेजा गया।

इधर, 11:45 बजे जसवंत सिंह आए और उन्हाेंने खुद काे कांग्रेस का उप जिला प्रमुख प्रत्याशी बताया। मीडिया ने जब पूछा ताे उसने बताया कि वह कलेक्ट्रेट में ही पीछे नाश्ता करने गया था। वह मुख्य गेट की तरफ से जिला परिषद के अंदर नहीं गए लेकिन कुछ देर बाद कलेक्ट्रेट के अंदर हाेकर पीछे के रास्ते से वे जिला परिषद के अंदर पहुंच गए। इसकाे देखकर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष लादूलाल तेली सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने हंगामा कर दिया। हंगामा बढ़ता देख एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा ऑफिस से बाहर आईं और खुद काे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बताने वाले व्यक्ति काे पीएफआई का कार्यकर्ता बताकर भाजपा नेताओं काे जानबूझकर हंगामा करने पर खरी-खाेटी सुनाई। एसपी का कहना था कि वह पीएफआई का आदमी है और किसी कार्यक्रम की स्वीकृति लेने आया है।

आसींद में क्राॅस वाेटिंग से भाजपा का उप प्रधान बना कांग्रेस के 6, भाजपा 5 और 3 जगह निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बने
जिले में शुक्रवार काे पंचायत समितियाें में हुए उप प्रधान चुनाव में कांग्रेस के छह, भाजपा के पांच और तीन में निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बने हैं। आसींद में प्रधान बनाने के बाद शुक्रवार काे उप प्रधान बनाने में कांग्रेस काे झटका लगा। क्राॅस वाेटिंग के कारण भाजपा वहां हारी हुई बाजी जीत गई और एक वाेट से उप प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब रही। आसींद काे छाेड़कर बाकी सभी पंचायत समितियाें में वही स्थिति रही जाे गुरुवार काे प्रधान चुनाव में थी। आसींद में भाजपा व कांग्रेस के 10-10 पंचायत समिति सदस्य जीते थे। एक निर्दलीय सीता देवी खटीक कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं और उसे प्रधान चुन लिया। सीता काे 11 वाेट मिले थे लेकिन शुक्रवार काे उप प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा ने बाजी मारकर 11 वाेट हासिल कर खुद का उप प्रधान बना लिया जबकि कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी काे 10 वाेट ही मिले।
जानिए जिले में कहां किस पार्टी के उप प्रधान बने

  • कांग्रेस: बिजाैलिया, मांडलगढ़, हुरड़ा, मांडल, रायपुर व जहाजपुर।
  • भाजपा: कोटड़ी, बदनाैर, आसींद, सहाड़ा व करेड़ा।
  • निर्दलीय: शाहपुरा, बनेड़ा व सुवाणा।

सुनीता भील के समर्थकाें ने सांसद के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी...वार्ड 33 से भाजपा की जिला परिषद सदस्य वाेट देने के लिए अपने पति नारु भील अाैर पूर्व मंत्री कालूलाल गुर्जर के साथ कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचीं। उसके साथ समर्थक भी थे जिनकाे पुलिस ने कलेक्ट्रेट के मुख्य गेट पर राेक दिया। सुनीता भील उसके पति व गुर्जर के साथ जब अंदर पहुंची ताे पीछे से उसके समर्थकाें ने सांसद सुभाष बहेड़िया हाय-हाय के नारे लगाए।

