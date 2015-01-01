पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुर्वेद दिवस:100 लाेगाें का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कर मनाया राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस,आयुष चिकित्सालय में मनाया धनवंतरि उत्सव

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
सुमंगल सेवा संस्थान एवं एनपीसीडीसीएस के तत्वाधान व कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार काे आयुर्वेद दिवस मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम संयोजक अमित काबरा ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर कोटा बाइपास पर नवनिर्मित बेटी गौरव उद्यान में आयुर्वेद दिवस मनाया। आरंभ में कलेक्टर ने भगवान धन्वंतरि काे माल्यार्पण कर विधि-विधान से पूजा कराई।

विशिष्ट अतिथि अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर रिछपाल सिंह बुरड़क एवं नगर परिषद आयुक्त दुर्गा कुमारी ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए। आयुष विभाग की डॉ. दीपिका उपाध्याय ने 5वें राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस के महत्व एवं एनपीसीडीसीएस आयुष विभाग द्वारा दी जा रही सेवाओं से अवगत कराया। डॉ. उमाशंकर शर्मा ने योग साधकों को योगाभ्यास करवा कर आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा में योग के महत्व को बताया।

कलेक्टर ने योग साधकों को नाे मास्क नो एंट्री एवं मेरा परिवार मैं जिम्मेदार की पालना का संकल्प दिलवाया। आयुष चिकित्सा विभाग के सहयोग से 100 से अधिक लोगों का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया। सुमंगल सेवा संस्थान के सदस्यों ने काढा वितरण किया। संस्थान के शिव नुवाल, दिनेश सेन, विजयलक्ष्मी समदानी, दीपक समदानी, एनसीसी छात्रा आरती सेन, अंजली शर्मा, जाेन 8 कमेटी के स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक प्रवीण अटवाल, चिकित्सा विभाग में कार्यरत फार्मासिस्ट गोपाल लाल, निशा सुवालका, लवकेश कुमार योगी आदि ने सहयोग किया।

