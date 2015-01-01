पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संविधान दिवस:नेहरू युवा केंद्र ने संविधान दिवस पर दिया मतदान का संदेश, कोरोना पर जानकारी दी

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • संविधान दिवस यूथ क्लब गतिविधियों का विषय “एकता हमारी पहचान” रखा

नेहरू युवा केंद्र द्वारा संविधान दिवस यूथ क्लब गतिविधियां (17 नवंबर से 13 दिसंबर 2020 तक) कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। संविधान दिवस यूथ क्लब गतिविधियों का विषय “एकता हमारी पहचान” है। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत जिला प्रशासन के ‘नो मास्क- नो एंट्री’ अभियान में कोरोना जागरुकता कार्यक्रम में जुड़कर की गई। साथ ही पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए जागरूक समाज की पहचान, शतप्रतिशत मतदान का संदेश भी दिया। साथ ही बाबा साहेब भीम राव आबेडकर के मजबूत संविधान की परिकल्पना को आगे ले जाने का लक्ष्य लिया गया।

भारतीय संविधान के मूल सिद्धांतों और आत्मा को साझा करने और प्रसारित करने के उद्देश्य से, एनवाईकेएस राष्ट्रीय युवा स्वयंसेवकों, युवा नेताओं, पूरे देश में युवा क्लबों के सदस्यों के सहयोग से एक अभियान मोड में संविधान दिवस यूथ क्लब गतिविधियों का आयोजन कर रहा है। आयोजन में युवा स्वयंसेवक रविकुमार छीपा, प्रकाशचंद्र शर्मा, माया जाट एवं अन्य युवा साथियों ने भाग लिया।

रोकाे-टोकाे अभियान में मास्क पहनाए और स्टीकर चिपकाए

भीलवाड़ा.| जिले में कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध जन आंदोलन के तहत मंगलवार शाम जोन 5 व चूरिया मूरिया शिक्षा पर्यावरण एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवा संस्थान के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुराना बस स्टैंड चाैराहा पर खड़े होकर लोगों को मास्क पहनाए। संस्था सचिव हेमलता अगनानी ने बताया कि जिन राहगीरों ने मास्क नहीं पहने थे उनको रोककर टोका, समझाया और मास्क पहनाए।

वाहनों पर स्टीकर चिपकाए, पंपलेट्स भी बांटे गए। नो मास्क नो एन्ट्री अभियान में जाेन 8 कमेटी एवं सुमंगल सेवा संस्थान के सदस्यों ने सब्जी विक्रेताओं को मेरा परिवार मैं जिम्मेदार की पालना का संकल्प दिलाया। कमेटी एवं सुमंगल सेवा संस्थान सदस्य अमित काबरा ने बताया कि दीपावली पर मुख्य बाजार एवं सब्जी मंडियों में आमजन की आवाजाही बढ़ी है जिसके कारण कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने के अंदेशे को देखते हुए सभी

सदस्यों ने अजमेर पुलिया के निकट स्थित सब्जी मंडी में 250 से ज्यादा सब्जी विक्रेताओं को ‘मेरा परिवार-मैं जिम्मेदार की पालना’ का संकल्प दिलाया। लगभग 150 जरूरतमंद लोगो को मास्क का वितरण किया। जोन 12 में मंगलवार को वार्ड 51 में सब्जी मंडी अंडरब्रिज से शुरू करते हुए संतोषी माता मंदिर रोड पर पूरी टीम ने रोको टोको अभियान के साथ मास्क वितरण किया। चाैराहा पर निकलने वाले लोगों और आसपास की दुकानों पर लाेगाें काे समझाइश कर मास्क वितरित किए। साथ ही पंपलेट बांट कर कोरोना से बचाव की जानकारी दी।

टीम में जाेन कोऑर्डिनेटर व्याख्याता सुनील पोरवाल, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक शिवकुमार घावरी, लाइंस क्लब रूबी सचिव डॉ. अनीता आर्य, राजेंद्री राठी, ललिता विजयवर्गीय, जमादार सागर मल्होत्रा, देवराज गौरण, नितिन गारू, एनसीसी कैडेट कृष्णा बारेठ, मणिभद्र सिंह, पवन सांखला आदि उपस्थित थे।

