जलदाय विभाग:तीन महीने पहले जलदाय विभाग व यूआईटी अफसरों के निरीक्षण के बावजूद नेहरू विहार में जलापूर्ति नहीं

भीलवाड़ा35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूआईटी की 7 साल पुरानी 2700 घरों की काॅलाेनी, 700 परिवार रह रहे...पानी के लिए कर चुके अांदाेलन

काेटा राेड पर यूआईटी की नेहरू विहार काॅलाेनी में जलापूर्ति के लिए करीब तीन महीने पहले जलदाय विभाग व नगर विकास न्यास के अधिकारियाें ने निरीक्षण किया, लेकिन नलाें से पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। काॅलाेनी में दाे टंकियां व पाइप लाइन डली हाेने के बावजूद लाेगाें काे करीब एक किमी दूर से हैंडपंप से पानी लाकर अपनी आवश्यकता की पूर्ति करनी पड़ रही है।

नगर विकास न्यास की शहर की सबसे बड़ी करीब 7 साल पुरानी 2700 घराें वाली इस काॅलाेनी में वर्तमान में 700 परिवार रहते हैं, लेकिन नलाें से चंबल का पानी नहीं मिलने परेशान हैं। पानी काे लेकर काॅलाेनीवासी आंदाेलन भी कर चुके, लेकिन समाधान नहीं हाे रहा है। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर गत 10 सितंबर को अधिकारियों ने नेहरू विहार काॅलाेनी में पेयजल व्यवस्था काे लेकर निरीक्षण किया।

उन्हाेंने काॅलाेनी में बनाई गई 5 व साढ़े 7 लाख लीटर जल क्षमता की दोनों टंकियाें के साथ ही कॉलोनी में डाली वितरण पाइप लाइनाें काे भी देखा। साथ ही विद्या निकेतन के पास जलदाय विभाग के स्वच्छ जलाशय व पंप हाउस का भी निरीक्षण किया। नेहरू विहार में चंबल का पानी पहुंचाने के लिए स्वच्छ जलाशय के साथ ही पंप हाउस बनाने की आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए यूआईटी को शेयर कॉस्ट देनी है।

करीब पौने 6 करोड रुपए शेयर कोस्ट का मामला स्टेट एंपावर्ड कमेटी में है। स्टेट एंपावर्ड कमेटी की क्लियरेंस मिलने पर ही जलदाय विभाग कॉलोनी में चम्बल के पानी की व्यवस्था कर सकेगा। जलदाय विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता संतपाल सिंह का कहना है नेहरू विहार में जलापूर्ति के लिए गत दिनाें माैका देखा था। समस्या समाधान के लिए उच्च अधिकारियाें से चर्चा जारी है और सरकार के निर्णय की भी प्रतीक्षा है।

आवश्यक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने की कहा, लेकिन पानी ही नहीं मिल रहा
नेहरू विहार काॅलाेनी के अनिल गुगलिया का कहना है कि 2013 में नगर विकास न्यास द्वारा बनाई गई इस काॅलाेनी में कई सुविधाओं का दावा किया, लेकिन सबसे जरूरी पानी ही नहीं है। 2700 घराें वाली इस काॅलाेनी में वर्तमान 700 परिवार निवासरत हैं, लेकिन उनके लिए पीने का पानी नहीं है। कहने काे ताे यहां दाे टंकियां बना रखी तथा वितरण पाइप लाइन भी डाल रखी, इसके बावजूद नलाें से चंबल का पानी मिलने का इंतजार है। पानी के लिए कई बार आंदाेलन भी पर चुके, लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हाे रही। ऐसे में आवश्यकतापूर्ति के लिए टैंकर डलवाने पड़ रहे है।
अनिल गुगलिया

हैंडपंप या ट्यूबवैल से एक चरु पानी भर लाने में लगते हैं 15 मिनट
करीब एक साल से काॅलाेनी में रह रहे ओमप्रकाश बाेहरा का कहना है कि यूआईटी में घर का पूरा पैसा जमा हाे जाने के बावजूद जाे वादा किया वे सुविधाएं नहीं मिल रही है। खास कर नल से चंबल का पानी नहीं मिलने से परिवार के सदस्याें काे राेज सबसे पहला काम चरु या मटकी लेकर करीब एक किमी दूर हैंडपंप या ट्यूबवैल पहुंचकर पानी लाना पड़ता है। जबकि यूआईटी ने अलाॅटमेंट के दाैरान ही जरुरी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने की बात कही थी। काॅलाेनी में दाे टंकियां बनी हाेने के साथ ही पाइप लाइन बिछी है, इसके बावजूद नल से पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। ओमप्रकाश बाेहरा

