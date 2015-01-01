पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:तन काे नहीं मन काे संवार लाे, जिंदगी खुद-ब-खुद संवर जाएगी: सुकन मुनि

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • शास्त्रीनगर अहिंसा भवन में रूपचतुर्दशी पर विशेष धर्मसभा का आयोजन हुआ

जीते जी अगर इंसान सतकर्म कर ले तो मृत्यु के बाद किसी और को अपनी आत्मा की शांति के लिए भगवान से प्रार्थना की जरूरत नही पड़ेगी। तन को नहीं मन को संवार लो जिंदगी संवर जाएगी। यह बात प्रवर्तक सुकन मुनि ने शुक्रवार काे अहिंसा भवन में रूपचतुर्दशी पर विशेष धर्मसभा में कही। हितेश मुनि ने कहा कि मन की सुंदरता के आगे तन की सुंदरता फीकी है।

मन की सुंदरता स्थायी होती है। उम्र के साथ तन की सुंदरता ढ़ल जाएगी। मीडिया प्रभारी सुनिल चपलोत ने बताया कि प्रवर्तक सुकन मुनि, मुकेश मुनि, हरीश मुनि आदि संताें के मौन रहकर साधना और आराधना के साथ तेले तप करने पर अहिंसा भवन के संरक्षक हेमन्त आंचलिया, अध्यक्ष अशोक पाेखरणा, शांतिलाल कांकरिया, महिला मंडल की अध्यक्षा मधु बीराणी, उमा आंचलिया, मंजू बापना, राजस्थान महिला जैन कांफ्रेंस

प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष पुष्पा गाेखरू, नीता बाबेल, पूर्व सभापति मंजू पाेखरणा आदि पदाधिकारियों ने सुख साता पूछते हुए अाशीर्वाद लिया। रविवार सुबह 7:30 बजे अहिंसा भवन में सुकन मुनि अपने शिष्यों अमृत मुनि, महेश मुनि आदि संतों के साथ महा मांगलिक सुनाएंगे।

