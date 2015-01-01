पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bhilwara
  On Chhath Festival, By Putting Ganga Water In The Water, Today The Arghya Will Be Given To The Sun At Dawn, The Collective Will Not Stop

आयाेजन:छठ पर्व पर आज जलस्त्राेताें में गंगाजल डालकर अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे देंगे अर्घ्य, नहीं हाेगा सामूहिक आयाेजन

भीलवाड़ा10 मिनट पहले
सूर्य षष्ठी यानी छठ पर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे खरना हुअा। पूर्वांचल के लाेगाें ने गुड़ की खीर बनाकर व्रत खाेला। कई व्रतियाें ने छठ पूजा के लिए बिहार से खड़ा नारियल, सुथनी, फल, अर्घपात्र, सुपारी, गंगाजल, चंदन जैसी मिट्टी, टाव नींबू अादि सामग्री मंगवाई। अर्घ्य देने के लिए बेगूंसराय के घाट से गंगाजल भी मंगवाया। यह जल विभिन्न जलस्त्राेताें में डाला जाएगा।षष्ठी पर शुक्रवार शाम व्रती महिलाएं सूर्यास्त के समय पकवान, बांस के सूप यानी डाले में सजाकर ले जाएंगी और अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देंगी। सप्तमी पर सुबह उदय हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने के बाद प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के साथ ही व्रत समापन हाेगा।

हर बार मानसराेवर, हरणी महादेव तालाब, जलदाय विभाग के टैंक, नेहरू तलाई आदि में अर्घ्य दिए जाते रहे, लेकिन इस बार काेराेना के कारण प्रशासन ने इनमें किसी तरह के आयाेजन पर राेक लगा दी है। ऐसे में यहां सामूहिक कार्यक्रम नहीं हाे सकेगा। सूर्य षष्ठी पूजा में ऋतुफल सहित आटा, गुड़, घी से निर्मित ठेकुआ प्रसाद अनिवार्य है। इस पर सांचे से सूर्य भगवान के रथ का चक्र अंकित किया जाता है।

जानिए... क्याें महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है सूर्य पूजन
सूर्य काे ग्रंथाें में प्रत्यक्ष देवता यानी ऐसा भगवान माना है, जिसे हम खुद देख सकते है। सूर्य ऊर्जा का स्त्राेत है। इसकी किरणाें से शरीर काे विटामिन डी जैसे तत्व मिलते है। दूसरा सूर्य माैसम चक्र काे चलाने वाला ग्रह है। ज्याेतिष के नजरिये से देखा जाए ताे सूर्य आत्मा का ग्रह माना गया है। किसी भी शुभ काम की शुरुआत में सूर्य की पूजा अनिवार्य रूप से की जाती है। बिहार में मान्यता प्रचलित है कि पुराने समय में सीता, कुंती और द्राेपदी ने भी यह व्रत किया था।

