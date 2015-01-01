पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:10 माह पहले शुरू हुए ऑनलाइन टेंडर के बजाय अब 3.25 करोड़ रुपए के 10 टेंडर के लिए डीडी जमा कराने का आदेश

भीलवाड़ा34 मिनट पहले
  • निर्माण शाखा में कांग्रेसी नेताओं व पूर्व पार्षदों का जमावड़ा, कई ठेकेदार डीडी जमा नहीं करा सके

नगर परिषद की टेंडर प्रक्रिया में फरवरी से ही निविदा शुल्क ऑनलाइन लेना शुरू किया गया। 10 महीने बाद इस प्रक्रिया को बदल दिया है। इसका नतीजा सामने आया है कि पार्षदों और ठेकेदारों का गठजोड़ सामने आने लगा है। कुछ ठेकेदारों को निविदा के लिए डीडी जमा करने से रोक दिया गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि तत्कालीन आयुक्त नारायणलाल मीणा ने ऑनलाइन निविदा शुल्क जमा कराने का विकल्प शुरू किया था। अब इसे नई आयुक्त ने बदल दिया है।

इस बदलाव की वजह से सोमवार को विवाद की स्थिति हो गई। कुछ कांग्रेसी नेता व पूर्व पार्षद निर्माण शाखा में बैठ गए। कई ठेकेदारों को डीडी जमा नहीं कराने दी गई। सोमवार को जिन ठेकेदारों ने डीडी जमा कराई उनके नामों पर ही बुधवार को खुलने वाले टेंडर में विचार किया जाएगा। निविदा शुल्क के रूप में डीडी जमा कराई जानी थी। इसके लिए कोई अन्य ठेकेदार डीडी जमा कराने में सफल नहीं हो इसके लिए कमरा नंबर 109 के बाहर कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता बैठे रहे। 3.25 करोड़ रुपए के कुल 10 निविदाएं मंगलवार को खुलेगी।

इनमें कई ऐसी हैं, जो कांग्रेसी नेताओं के लेटर हैड पर प्रस्ताव दिए हैं। आजाद चौक में इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल लगाने के लिए 49 लाख रुपए, वार्ड 43 में सीसी व नाली क्रॉसिंग निर्माण, वार्ड 20 में शिवाजी नगर कच्ची बस्ती में सीसी रोड निर्माण, वार्ड 2 में विश्रांति गृह, सीसी सड़क, वार्ड 3 में विश्रांति गृह, शिव व्यायामशाला में कुश्ती मेट निर्माण कार्य, वार्ड 25 में सीसी सड़क निर्माण, ऑनलाइन टेंडर प्रक्रिया संपादित कराने का कार्य, वार्ड नंबर 53 में पेवर सड़क निर्माण कार्य किया जाना है। इधर, नगरपरिषद आयुक्त दुर्गाकुमारी का कहना है कि जयपुर से कई ठेकेदार निविदा भर देते हैं, लेकिन बाद में नहीं आते थे। इसके चलते टेंडर प्रक्रिया में देरी होने लगी थी। इसलिए ऑफलाइन प्रक्रिया अपनाई है।

समझिए ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन प्रक्रिया के अंतर को : निविदा प्रक्रिया में बदली गई शर्त इसलिए भी विवादों के घेरे में है क्योंकि 16 दिसंबर को खुलने वाले टेंडरों से पहले के टेंडर और बाद में खुलने वाले टेंडर ऑनलाइन ही निविदा शुल्क जमा किया जा रहा है, लेकिन 16 दिसंबर को 3.25 करोड़ रुपए के खुलने वाले टेंडर को ऑफलाइन क्यों किया।

ऑफलाइन प्रक्रिया : केवल निविदा की कॉपी ही ऑनलाइन मिलने का प्रावधान था। ठेकेदारों को निविदा शुल्क, धरोहर राशि व प्रोसेसिंग शुल्क नगर परिषद में भौतिक रूप से जमा कराना होता है। इसमें गड़बडिय़ां होने की पूरी संभावना रहती है। इससे ही फरवरी में ठेकेदारों और पार्षदों के पूल संभव हुआ।

ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया : निविदा कॉपी ऑनलाइन मिलने के साथ-साथ बाकी काम भी ऑनलाइन होता है। निविदा शुल्क, धरोहर राशि व प्रोसेसिंग शुल्क भौतिक रूप से जमा कराने की प्रक्रिया समाप्त है। यह प्रक्रिया एसएसओ आईडी से नगर परिषद के बैंक खाते में जमा होगी। इसकी रसीद निविदा पत्र के साथ अपलोड करनी होगी। इस ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में कौन शामिल हुआ है कौन नहीं वह टेंडर खुलने के दिन ही पता चलता है। पूल बनने की संभावना नहीं रहती है।

