दिवाली की खुशहाली:हमारी दिवाली टेक्सटाइल व खनिज उद्याेग से यहां प्रति व्यक्ति आय प्रदेश से 34% ज्यादा

  • वित्त विशेषज्ञों से जानें क्यों भीलवाड़ा पर लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न है

भीलवाड़ा की प्रति व्यक्ति आय प्रदेश में पांचवें स्थान पर है। एक्सपर्ट्स के अनुसार इसके दो कारण, टेक्सटाइल और खनिज उद्योग हैं। दाेनाें क्षेत्र में भीलवाड़ा प्रदेश के साथ ही देश में भी नाम रोशन कर रहा है। सेंट्रल इंडिया रीजनल काउंसिल, आईसीएआई के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अशोक मंगल और आईसीएआई भीलवाड़ा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष शिव झंवर ने इसका विश्लेषण किया।

यहां प्रति व्यक्ति आय 1 लाख 9 हजार रुपए हैं जबकि राजस्थान की 81355 रुपए। इस तरह यहां के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की आय 34 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। इस लिहाज से प्रदेश में बाड़मेर पहले स्थान पर है। जयपुर दूसरे, गंगानगर तीसरे और अलवर चाैथे स्थान पर है। पांचवा स्थान प्रदेश में भीलवाड़ा का आता है।

कपड़ा मंडी में लाैटी खुशियां: काेराेनाकाल में उम्मीद से अच्छी दिवाली...घरेलू अाैर एक्सपाेर्ट मार्केट में कपड़े की मांग बढ़ने से उत्पादन फिर 100 प्रतिशत

काेराेनाकाल में 9 महीने बाद कपड़ा मंडी में खुशियां लाैट रही हैं। घरेलू अाैर निर्यात मांग बढ़ने से कपड़ा उत्पादन वापस उतना ही पहुंच गया है जितना मार्च में था। काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण एक समय ताे कपड़ा उत्पादन ठप हाे गया था। कपड़ा व्यापारियाें का कहना है कि काराेबार इतना जल्दी पटरी पर लाैटने की उम्मीद कम थी लेकिन इस त्याेहारी सीजन के कारण काराेबार में अच्छा ऊंछाल आया है।

बिजली निगम के अधिकारियाें के अनुसार काेराेना काल शुरू हाेने से पहले जनवरी-फरवरी में जिले में उद्याेगाें के लिए राेज औसतन 60 लाख बिजली यूनिट खपत हाे रही थी। काेराेनाकाल में इंडस्ट्री बंद हाेने के कारण बिजली की खपत बिल्कुल घट गई थी लेकिन अब करीब-करीब बिजली की डिमांड वापस उतनी ही आ चुकी है। अब उद्यमियाें का कहना है कि अलग-अलग राज्याें में स्कूल-काॅलेज खुलने के समाचार आ रहे हैं। दिसंबर-जनवरी तक स्कूल खुलने के कारण अब काराेबार की रफ्तार अच्छी बनी रहेगी। उद्यमियाें का कहना है कि इंडस्ट्री वापस पूरी कैपेसिटी से चलने के कारण अब कई इकाइयाें में जिन लाेगाें की नाैकरी छूटी हैं संभावना है कि उनकाे भी वापस काम मिलेगी अाैर उनके घराें में भी वापस खुशियां लाैटेगी।

टेक्सटाइल उद्याेगसालाना टर्नओवर 17 हजार करोड़ का...टेक्सटाइल इंडस्ट्री का 1936 में वार्षिक टर्नओवर 30 लाख था, जो बढ़कर 17 हजार करोड़ रुपए हो गया। अन्य उद्योगों को जोड़ंे तो शहर का वार्षिक टर्नओवर 35 हजार करोड़ पहुंच गया है। पिछले 10 साल में यह देश का आधुनिक तकनीक का वीविंग क्लस्टर बनकर उभरा है। पोलियस्टर विस्कोस सूटिंग निर्माण का केंद्र बन गया है। वहीं पूरे देश में अहमदाबाद के बाद डेनिम का उत्पादन में भीलवाड़ा दूसरे नंबर है। टेक्सटाइल इकाइयों में 70 के दशक में मात्र 5 हजार लोगों को रोजगार मिल रहा था। आज इनकी संख्या करीब एक लाख तक पहुंच गई। सूटिंग की बिक्री पूरी भारत में हो रही है। इसके अलावा बांग्लादेश, नियतनाम, श्रीलंका, पश्चिमी एशिया के सभी देशों, अफ्रीकी देशों में मुख्य रूप से दुबई के माध्यम से विदेशों में कपड़ा निर्यात हो रहा है।

खनिज उद्याेग 30 हजार लोगों को मिल रहा रोजगार...खनिज में सैंड स्टोन के कारोबार का टर्नओवर करीब 80 साल में 2 हजार करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 1600 करोड़ रुपए का सैंड स्टोन तो सालाना एक्सपोर्ट हो रहा है। सैंड स्टोन कारोबार से करीब 30 हजार लोगों को रोजगार मिला हुआ है। बिजौलिया में निकलने वाले सैंड स्टोन पत्थर के छोटे टुकड़ों (कॉबल्स) के कीमती होने से सारी गणित बदल गई है। इन्हें निर्यात किया जाने लगा है। कॉबल्स का उपयोग विदेशों में समुद्री तट के किनारे बनने वाले मकान और अन्य निर्माण में होने लगा है। कॉबल्स रूस, जर्मनी, इटली, स्पैन, आस्ट्रेलिया, कनाड़ा सहित करीब 28 देश में भेजा जा रहा है। इसके अलावा करेड़ा स्थित ग्रेनाइट की माइनिंग उद्योग भी जिले की प्रति व्यक्ति आय बढ़ाने में अपनी भूमिका निभा रहा है।​​​​​​​

