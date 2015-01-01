पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:कांग्रेस जीती ताे एक ही परिवार की दाे बहुओ में से काेई एक और भाजपा जीती ताे पूर्व विधायक की पुत्रवधू जिला प्रमुख की दाैड़ में आ सकती हैं

भीलवाड़ा12 मिनट पहले
  • पहली बार एक परिवार की दाे बहुएं बिजाैलिया और मांडल पंचायत समिति से लड़ रही हैं जिला परिषद सदस्य का चुनाव

इस बार के पंचायतीराज चुनाव में जिले में 60 साल में पहली बार एसटी महिला जिला प्रमुख बनेगी। जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए अभी पहले चरण का चुनाव भी नहीं हुआ, लेकिन जिला प्रमुख के लिए संभावित दावेदार और उनके परिजनाें ने अभी से जिले सहित ऊपर के नेताओं में लाॅबिंग शुरू कर दी है। सूत्राें के अनुसार चुनाव में कांग्रेस के ज्यादा जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव जीतते हैं ताे एक ही परिवार की दाे बहुओं में से काेई एक जिला प्रमुख की दाैड़ में आ सकते हैं। इसके लिए प्री प्लानिंग करके एक बहु काे बिजाैलिया पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 17 से और दूसरी बहु काे मांडल पंचायत समिति के वार्ड छह से चुनाव लड़ाया जा रहा है। यह ऐसा पहला माैका है जब पहली बार एक ही परिवार ही दाे बहुएं चुनावी मैदान में हैं और दाेनाें जिला प्रमुख की मजबूत दावेदार हैं। वार्ड 22 से जहाजपुर के पूर्व विधायक शिवजीराम मीणा की पुत्रवधु कविता मीणा भी जिला प्रमुख के लिए भाजपा में सबसे मजबूत दावेदार हैं।

कांग्रेस : एक पूर्व प्रधान की पत्नी अाैर दूसरी उनके भाई की पत्नी...मांडलगढ़ के पूर्व प्रधान कैलाश मीणा की पत्नी श्यामा वार्ड 17 अाैर उनके भाई की पत्नी मीनाक्षी मीणा काे वार्ड 6 से जिला परिषद सदस्य का टिकट दिया गया है। वार्ड 17 बिजाैलिया पंचायत समिति में अाैर वार्ड 6 मांडल पंचायत समिति में है। नाम : श्यामा मीणा (वार्ड 17) संपत्ति : 11.04 कराेड़ रुपएकाम : किसान शिक्षा : एमएउम्र : 42 साल मीनाक्षी मीणा (वार्ड 6) संपत्ति : 11.46 कराेड़ रुपएकाम : बिजनेस शिक्षा : बीएससीउम्र : 32 साल भाजपा : पूर्व विधायक एवं प्रधान की पुत्रवधू...वार्ड 22 से जहाजपुर के पूर्व विधायक शिवजीराम मीणा की पुत्रवधू कविता मीणा चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। यह वार्ड जहाजपुर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में अाता है। कविता मीणा (वार्ड 22) संपत्ति: 3.05 लाखकाम: गृहिणी शिक्षा: स्नातकाेत्तर उम्र: 29 साल

